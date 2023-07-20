Kekai Rios hits controversial homer, Spokane Indians lose to Vancouver 7-3

From staff reports

Kekai Rios hit a controversial three-run home run in the second inning, and the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 7-3 in a Northwest League game at Avista Stadium on Thursday.

First-place Vancouver, which won the first half of the season, has taken two of three in the six-game series and improved to 15-6.

The Indians fell to 10-11 in the second half and 5-12 against the Canadians this season.

Vancouver led the entire game and got its offense started in the second inning against Indians starter Jaden Hill – all with two down.

Ryan McCarty doubled into the right-field corner, and Lyle Lin walked. Rios hit a deep line drive to center field. The ball seemed to hit off the top of the wall near the yellow line and come back on to the field. After some initial confusion, base umpire Josiah Shepherd signaled a three-run home run .

It was Rios’ second home run of the season.

The score stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth. Indians outfielder Zach Kokoska led off with a double to left field, his 21st of the season. He moved to third on a flyout and scored on Juan Guerrero’s sacrifice fly.

Vancouver picked up insurance in the eighth.

Gabriel Martinez led off with a double, went to third on Devonte Brown’s single and scored on Ryan McCarty’s double. Later in the inning, Brown scored on a wild pitch by reliever Tyler Ahearn and McCarty came in on a fielding error by Ben Sems at first base to make it 7-1.

Kokoska and Brendan Rodgers, on rehab assignment from the Colorado Rockies, both made terrific defensive plays.

Kokoska made a diving catch to save extra bases in left field, while Rodgers came across the infield on a ball up the middle and threw against his body to get the runner at first.

Rodgers won the National League Gold Glove at second base for Colorado last season. Rodgers went 1 for 3 on Thursday and is 2 for 7 with two walks and a run in three games with the Indians.