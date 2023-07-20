Letters for July 20, 2023

Earl Moore for City Council

Politicians are easy to come by, but leaders are not; Earl Moore is a leader. I wanted to write and express how excited I am that Earl is running for Spokane City Council. Earl is a perfect example of the type of person I want leading my community. First of all, Earl cares. She is not a politician; she spent 40 years working as a health care professional. She is not in this race for her own benefit but because she loves our city and the people. Too often, we have people running for these positions for their own personal gain. We need more candidates like Earl who are running because of her genuine desire to make a difference.

Earl cares about making our community a safe and healthy place to live once again. She supports our Chief of Police and will work with him, and other city leaders, to make changes needed to make and keep our city safe.

Earl has attended city council meetings for approximately four years, because she cares. Earl wants to make a difference and I believe she will be the same great neighbor to all of you, that she has been to me for 12 and a half years, always willing to help in any situation. Earl has an endless trove of energy, always on the go, and I believe she will use this energy to serve Spokane well.

Please consider voting for Earl. She cares.

Tina Boon

Spokane

Dangerous intersection ignored by the city

We live on the corner of the Southeast Boulevard and East Rockwood Boulevard intersection. There is a large apartment complex on the west side of the intersection. Pedestrian traffic (walkers, runners, etc.) is quite heavy during morning and evening work traffic. The crosswalk is especially busy due to people and dogs crossing to go to the park. There are crossing flags available, but vehicle traffic does not slow down approaching the crossing.

There have been two recent pedestrian-car accidents that resulted in serious injury. There have been several “near misses.” A flashing yellow light might be very helpful to slow traffic down in both directions.

This should be addressed before a fatality occurs.

Carl Smith

Spokane

A different candidate to make a difference

Spokane is fortunate to have local leaders who are actively engaged in finding positive solutions for our community. Even still, few candidates have filled me with as much hope as Esteban Herevia in his run for Spokane City Council, District 3.

Esteban is a rare candidate who is not only supremely qualified, but also has personal experience relating to the biggest issues that Spokane residents currently face.

• He’s a renter. He personally and intimately understands our city’s housing challenges.

• He’s a business owner. He understands the needs small business owners face.

• He has executive experience. As CEO of Spokane Pride, he grew the organization and its budget, even amid COVID-19.

• He’s future-oriented. Working for Whitworth and WSU offered him insights into what Spokane’s youth and emerging professionals need to grow our city well into the future.

• He’s a strategist. He uses his DEI knowledge to improve situations for Spokanites, via various board memberships.

Esteban represents something different for Spokane City Council. He’s a servant leader who is in touch with the needs of our community because he listens AND because he’s a part of many of the communities in need of the greatest support. As the former Chair of the Spokane County Democrats, I had the opportunity to engage with many candidates. Very few offer the authenticity, skill set, and community investment that Esteban brings.

Spokanites often talk about needing something different. Esteban is ready to make that difference.

Nicole Bishop,

Former chair of Spokane County Democrats

Spokane