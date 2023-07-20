Tacoma Humane Society overwhelmed by animal capacity. Adopt a free pet for limited time

By Jared Gendron News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.)

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County says it is facing a crisis situation.

For the month of July, the Tacoma-based animal shelter has taken in 460 animals, the organization states on its website. As a result, the Humane Society’s kennel space is at maximum capacity, prompting the organization to waive adoption fees through Sunday in the hopes of making space.

“When we opened our doors this morning, three dogs sat waiting to be let in. Our staff looked at each other in concern, wondering, ‘Where will we put them?’ ” the organization stated in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Shelter staff are having to find temporary crates for pets. Two to three dogs are sharing kennels due to a lack of space. Multiple cat litters are arriving daily.

As of Thursday morning, 25 dogs, 31 cats and nine rabbits are available for adoption. The organization is encouraging prospective pet parents to visit the shelter at its location at 2608 Center St. in Tacoma without an appointment to meet furry friends up for adoption.

The shelter provides spay and neutering surgery, a wellness exam, microchip registration, initial vaccines and pet care counseling to all newly adopted pets and owners.

If you want to adopt, fill out the organization’s online adoption application.

For those unable to adopt a pet, here are other ways the shelter says you can help:

• Do not immediately bring lost pets to the shelter. Try to first reunite them with their family.

• Post on social media to raise awareness regarding the shelter’s animal capacity and adoption fee waiver.

• Consider donating to the organization. You can donate a monetary sum as a recurring monthly payment or as a one-time gift online.

• Foster a pet temporarily. This helps provide animals with a nurturing environment as they await final adoption.