This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

July 20, 2023 Updated Thu., July 20, 2023 at 4:21 p.m.
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “Obsessed,” Patterson/Born (Little, Brown and Company)
3. “Happy Place,” Emily Henry (Berkley)
4. “The Five-Star Weekend,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
5. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese (Grove)
6. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
7. “Must Love Flowers,” Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
8. “The Only One Left,” Riley Sager (Dutton)
9. :Cross Down,” Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)
10. “Palazzo,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
Nonfiction
1. “Beyond the Story,” BTS (Flatiron)
2. “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” Piggyback
3. “Dark Future,” Glenn Beck (Forefront)
4. “Unbroken Bonds of Battle,” Johnny Joey Jones (Broadside)
5. “Outlive,” Peter Attia (Harmony)
6. “The Warrior Poet Way,” John Lovell (Sentinel)
7. “Notes For the Journey Within,” Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Greenleaf)
8. “The Creative Act,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
9. “The Wager,” David Grann (Doubleday)
10. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
