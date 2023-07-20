Washington State checks in at 7th in Pac-12 preseason media poll

Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert smiles during WSU’s Crimson and Gray spring football game on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Gesa Field in Pullman, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

Washington State should expect a middling season this fall.

At least that’s the word from the Pac-12 preseason media poll, which released Thursday afternoon. In there, the Cougars checked in at seventh, well behind UCLA in total points and slightly ahead of Arizona.

Washington (367 points) trailed Southern California (413 points, 25 first place votes) and are ahead of two-time defending champion Utah (359 points, six first place votes). No. 4 Oregon had one first place vote.

The Huskies were ranked sixth and the Cougars seventh in last year’s preseason media poll. Washington had a record of 11-2, 7-2 Pac-12 in 2022 and finished in a three-way tie for second place in the conference, while Washington State (7-6, 4-5) was seventh.

The poll is voted on by 36 media members who cover the league.