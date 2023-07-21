19-year-old bicyclist dies after collision with dump truck

A 19-year-old Davenport, Washington, man died after the bicycle he was riding collided with a dump truck Thursday just north of Spokane.

Kenneth Brandenburg died at the scene, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Brandenburg was riding east on State Route 206 at Market Street, and the truck driver was going south in a private lot around 12:10 p.m., troopers said. The truck turned onto the highway and Brandenburg struck the truck on the passenger side about 3 miles north of town.

The truck left the scene but returned later, WSP said. The westbound portion of the highway at Market Street was closed for an extended time as WSP investigated, according to the state patrol’s District 4 Twitter page.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The district, which comprises Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens and Whitman counties, has investigated 24 fatality crashes this year compared to 13 for the same time period last year, an 85% increase, WSP said.

“We need everyone’s help to stop this trend,” Capt. Jeff Otis wrote on Twitter. “Don’t drink and drive, slow down, and wear your seat belt.”