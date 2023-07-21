Bellingham police detective allegedly misused public funds, investigation determines

By Denver Pratt Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.)

The lead Bellingham Police Department detective who was investigating three school administrators for their alleged failure to report a student’s sexual assaults has been placed on a dishonest officers list for allegedly misappropriating and misusing public funds.

An internal affairs administrative investigation by the Bellingham Police Department concluded that Detective Adam (Bo) S. McGinty, with the special victims unit “demonstrated dishonesty” by using another detective’s name to obtain additional dry cleaning services.

The administrative investigation ultimately determined that McGinty allegedly violated state theft laws, “that he misappropriated or misused public funds and that he engaged in conduct that was criminal, dishonest or disgraceful,” according to a Friday afternoon letter from the Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office sent out to Whatcom County attorneys and obtained by The Bellingham Herald.

The July 21 letter sent from the prosecutor’s office is a notification that McGinty has been placed on the “Brady” list.

The “Brady” list, maintained by the prosecutor’s office, is a list of law enforcement officers whose credibility has been called into question. The officers on the list have most commonly been found to have been dishonest, lied while in an official capacity, or have been accused or found guilty of past misconduct.

Prosecutors are legally required to turn the list over to defense attorneys if an officer on the “Brady” list is involved or worked on a case. This information can then be used to impeach the officer as a witness if they are called to testify in court.

Bellingham Police started its internal affairs investigation into McGinty on May 18. He was placed on paid administrative leave three weeks later, on June 7, and removed from the investigation into the three school administrators, The Bellingham Herald previously reported.

In addition to the internal administrative investigation, McGinty is also the subject of a criminal investigation into his actions that is being conducted by the Mount Vernon Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.