Dear Kiantha: To fall in love, you must love yourself first

Dear Kiantha,

I have never been in love before, and I am ready to experience love. I am a straight woman who loves to see all people in love. I don’t care about their gender, sexual orientation or preference. I simply want to experience this love as well. Do you have any suggestions on how I might find true love?

Dear Friend,

Finding love is the most beautiful experience of our lifetime. Having the ability to connect, create and feel intimacy in the safe pocket often referred to as “love” is a gift that I believe each person on this planet, no matter how they identify, has access to.

You may ask yourself, how is it that each person has access to being in love? The answer is simple: Our first and most critical opportunity to experience being in love happens when we fall in love with ourselves.

Falling in love with ourselves is how we learn to navigate the complicated dynamics of being in love with another person. Learning to embrace our own nuanced idiosyncrasies teaches us how to embrace and love the differences in others.

Taking the time to discover who we are, what things we value, what makes us feel emotion and what brings us both joy and sadness prepares us to identify and understand those same emotions in another human being which is the basis of how we fall in love.

In love, what we do for ourselves is a key indicator to what we will do for others. If we are kind and understanding of ourselves, we are more likely to be kind and understanding with the humanity of someone with whom we are in an intimate relationship. If we are rigid and harsh with ourselves, we are likely to exhibit that same rigidity and harshness in intimate relationships which will lead us to unsuccessful intimate relationships. Without understanding this principle, we may stumble our way to love; however, we won’t find or experience being in love.

Some will say that it is easier to love another person than it is to love yourself. Should you find that to be the case in your journey to finding love, I ask that you consider taking a step back to re-evaluate how you are in showing up in relationship with yourself, because until you get that right, finding true love with another person will evade you. Last, to my way of thinking, deepest most soulful love I have ever found was the love I found within myself for myself.

Soul to Soul,

Kiantha