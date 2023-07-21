Former Shadle Park, Eastern Washington standout Tanner Groves signs with Polish team Anwil Wloclawek
July 21, 2023 Updated Fri., July 21, 2023 at 10:41 p.m.
From staff reports
Tanner Groves will pursue a professional basketball career overseas.
The Spokane native, who graduated from Shadle Park High and starred at Eastern Washington, signed a contract with Polish team Anwil Wloclawek, the club announced Friday.
Groves transferred to Oklahoma after winning Big Sky Conference MVP honors with EWU. He saw limited action playing in the NBA Summer League with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Wloclawek coach Przemysław Frasunkiewicz said in a release that Groves should adapt well to the European game due to his intelligence and well-rounded skill set.
Groves’ contract is through the 2023-24 season.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.