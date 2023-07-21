Former Shadle Park, Eastern Washington standout Tanner Groves signs with Polish team Anwil Wloclawek

From staff reports

From staff reports

Tanner Groves will pursue a professional basketball career overseas.

The Spokane native, who graduated from Shadle Park High and starred at Eastern Washington, signed a contract with Polish team Anwil Wloclawek, the club announced Friday.

Groves transferred to Oklahoma after winning Big Sky Conference MVP honors with EWU. He saw limited action playing in the NBA Summer League with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Wloclawek coach Przemysław Frasunkiewicz said in a release that Groves should adapt well to the European game due to his intelligence and well-rounded skill set.

Groves’ contract is through the 2023-24 season.