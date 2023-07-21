Cache Reset
Former Shadle Park, Eastern Washington standout Tanner Groves signs with Polish team Anwil Wloclawek

July 21, 2023 Updated Fri., July 21, 2023 at 10:41 p.m.

Oklahoma City’s Tanner Groves warms up against Dallas during an NBA Summer League game on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
Oklahoma City's Tanner Groves warms up against Dallas during an NBA Summer League game on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

Tanner Groves will pursue a professional basketball career overseas.

The Spokane native, who graduated from Shadle Park High and starred at Eastern Washington, signed a contract with Polish team Anwil Wloclawek, the club announced Friday.

Groves transferred to Oklahoma after winning Big Sky Conference MVP honors with EWU. He saw limited action playing in the NBA Summer League with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Wloclawek coach Przemysław Frasunkiewicz said in a release that Groves should adapt well to the European game due to his intelligence and well-rounded skill set.

Groves’ contract is through the 2023-24 season.

