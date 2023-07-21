Hillside, garage fires in West Central draw Spokane firefighters Friday afternoon

Spokane firefighters were called to two West Central fires within 10 minutes and about four blocks from each other late Friday afternoon.

The first, a vegetation fire, was reported at 5:06 p.m. on a dry hillside near Summit Boulevard and College Avenue.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the 1-acre fire drew six Spokane fire engines, three Washington State Department of Natural Resources engines and a 10-person hand crew.

Winds and “extremely dry fuel” stoked the fire, causing neighbors to spray their vehicles, vegetation and other property with water to protect it, Schaeffer said. He said area homes were threatened until firefighters knocked down the flames.

“It moved very, very, very fast,” Schaeffer said.

He said the fire was likely human -caused and fire investigators are working to determine whether it was intentional.

Schaeffer said around 6 p.m. firefighters had the brush fire 100% contained .

The other fire, reported at 5:17 p.m. at 2332 W. Broadway Ave., involved a large detached garage. Schaeffer said the fire, which was discovered by neighbors, “significantly damaged” the garage.

No injuries were reported in either fire, Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer described the fires as a “suspicious situation” because of the close proximity and time frame.