Spokane’s United Soccer League team debuts ‘Velocity FC’ name, logo

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

The power of the Spokane River was a driving force in the creation of a name for Spokane’s professional men’s soccer franchise that will kick off its first season next spring.

The team will compete in League One of the United Soccer League as the Spokane Velocity FC, the franchise announced Friday night.

The team crest features the word “Velocity” stylized as a nod to the Monroe Street Bridge atop four descending water blades representative of the waterfalls in and around downtown Spokane and Riverfront Park.

The identification with the river made a lot of sense, said Ryan Harnetiaux, the managing partner for Aequus Sports LCC, which owns the Velocity and two women’s teams that also will debut next year in the nearly completed ONE Spokane Stadium rising on the north bank of the river.

“The power of the river and what it brings to Spokane is really important to us,” Harnetiaux said Friday. “It’s a pretty cool logo.

“Creating a team name and crest which personifies the strength of the city, the fans and the players in Spokane was our main objective throughout the process. It was really fun and took many turns along the way.

“In the end, I believe we will have created an enduring brand for our men’s team.”

The crest was designed by Treatment, a local creative agency.

“Soccer has been my absolute favorite sport since I was a kid and my appreciation of the colors and crests of clubs throughout the world runs deep, said Benji Wade, co-founder of Treatment.

“We can’t wait for the first game.”

He isn’t alone. Harnetiaux said almost 3,800 season ticket deposits had been received.

Spokane Velocity FC is expected to play about 35 matches in a season that will run from late March to late October,

The next step includes hiring of technical staff next month and beyond.

A name reveal for the women’s pro team is planned for October, Harnetiaux said.

In addition to introducing its name and crest at the event, Spokane Velocity FC unveiled a new website and gave fans a first look at merchandise.

In addition to an online team store, merchandise will also be available on site at the stadium on games days and at the new downtown location to be announced later this fall.