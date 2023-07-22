100 years ago in North Idaho: What had recently been a promising development in the search for two murder suspects turned into a false lead

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

After fruitless days of intense pursuit, Sandpoint authorities were growing pessimistic about the chances of capturing two bandits suspected of murdering a pool hall proprietor.

At a meeting of the 100-man posse, the sheriff admitted the two bandits had given searchers the slip during the night and had made it as far as Naples, Idaho, where the bandits raided root cellars and a chicken coop.

“As a result, most of the posse went home to get some sleep, many of the men having not removed their clothing since taking to the trail Tuesday morning,” a Sandpoint correspondent wrote.

Authorities also concluded that a possible sighting of the men by a Sandpoint minister was erroneous. The minister said he thought he saw what looked like a man hiding behind trees and acting furtively. The pastor and another posse member shot at the man and thought they might have winged him.

A search of the area found bear tracks, not human tracks.

This erroneous sighting sent the posse to the area near Hope, Idaho, possibly allowing the men to escape northward.

