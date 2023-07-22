Cade Doughty hits 3-run homer in first, Spokane Indians lose fourth in five games to Vancouver

From staff reports

The Spokane Indians’ bullpen provided 8⅓ innings of scoreless relief, but the Vancouver offense did all the damage it needed in the first two-thirds of an inning.

Cade Doughty hit a three-run home run in the first inning and the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 4-2 in a Northwest League game on Saturday at Avista Stadium.

The Indians managed just three hits and three walks against Vancouver starter Michael Dominguez and three relievers.

Spokane fell to 10-13 in the second half and 5-14 against Vancouver this season. The Canadians, 3-1 in the six-game series, improved to a Northwest League-best 17-6.

Indians starter Carson Palmquist didn’t make it out of the first. He faced seven batters, threw 38 pitches and got two outs, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks – the big blow coming on Doughty’s 11th homer of the season.

The Indians got on the board in the fifth when Bryant Quijada scored from third on Benny Montgomery’s fly out.

Nic Kent singled and later scored on a balk in the seventh inning to bring Spokane within two runs.

Spokane’s Evan Shawver went 4⅓ innings of shutout relief with four strikeouts.

Brayan Castillo followed with three scoreless innings, and Juan Mejia added a perfect ninth.

Injuries: Before the game, right-handed pitcher Blake Adams and infielder Aiverson Rodriguez were placed on the seven-day injured list. Adams is dealing with a shoulder impingement, and Rodriguez has a hand contusion.