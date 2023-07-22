Kansas transfer, former four-star recruit Marcus Adams Jr. commits to Gonzaga

In the span of the seven days, Marcus Adams Jr. went from an incoming freshman at Kansas, to one of the most interesting names in the NCAA transfer portal, to the newest member of Mark Few’s 2023-24 Gonzaga roster.

One week after splitting from the Jayhawks and requesting a release from his National Letter of Intent, Adams Jr., a 6-foot-8 guard/wing and former four-star prospect, announced a commitment to Gonzaga on Saturday through his social media channels.

Adams Jr. posted a photo on Twitter of himself wearing a white No. 21 Zags jersey with the caption, “A fresh start,” along with a praying hands emoji.

A Fresh Start🙏🏽 #GoZags pic.twitter.com/aKH8dOSOeQ — Marcus Adams Jr (@marcusadams21) July 22, 2023

A native of Harbor City, California, Adams Jr. heard from a variety of high-major programs within days of entering the transfer portal, including Gonzaga, West Virginia, BYU, Oregon, Missouri, Boston College, Mississippi State, UC Santa Barbara and Binghamton.

Adams Jr’s process went quicker than many expected, considering he wasn’t scheduled to take an official visit to Spokane until the weekend of July 27-29.

He enrolled at Kansas on June 12 and went through preseason workouts for approximately one month before opting to reopen his recruitment. The Jayhawks granted Adams Jr. a release from his NLI, meaning he won’t need to use a one-time free transfer and will be eligible to play for the Bulldogs this season.

During an interview with the Kansas City Star, Adams Jr. said Kansas “wasn’t a place for me,” when discussing his reasons for leaving the Jayhawks.

“I felt like KU wasn’t the right place for me. I see everybody in the comments and some reporters saying it was about playing time… it’s not,” Adams said. “I felt like I would have been good there if I stayed, but I had a gut and heart feeling.”

Adams Jr. also clarified his decision was unrelated to whether he’d be able to get on the court as a freshman at Kansas.

“It’s not (about) playing time,” Adams Jr. told the newspaper. “I could have got a good amount of play-time and done well my first year at KU. It was just more than that. It was the area, the city, the team, the bond and the chemistry. It wasn’t really there. It wasn’t really aligned for me.”

It’s unclear what Adams Jr’s role will look like at Gonzaga in 2023-23, given his late arrival to the team and the Bulldogs’ depth at the wing position. Eastern Washington transfer and Big Sky Player of the Year Steele Venters projects to be the top option to fill the spot vacated by first-round NBA Draft pick Julian Strawther, but the Bulldogs have other possibilities in South Korean prospect Jun Seok Yeo and incoming four-star freshman Dusty Stromer.

Adams Jr. was initially part of the 2024 recruiting class but reclassified so he’d be able to start his college career this fall. Recruiting website 247Sports.com considers him the 48th-best recruit in the nation, the country’s eighth-best small forward and the No. 11 overall recruit in California.

Coming out of Narbonne High School, Adams Jr. had offers from UCLA, Arkansas, Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon, Mississippi State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Washington and Washington State. The four-star prospect trimmed that list down to three finalists – Kansas, UCLA and Syracuse – and was leaning toward the Bruins before a phone conversation with Jayhawks coach Bill Self convinced him to change his mind, according to the Kansas City Star.

Youtube

“He’s 6-foot-8 and can shoot the basketball,” Self said of Adams Jr. in a school release. “He had two games this year, one in which he made 11 threes and the other which he made 13 threes. He’s good with the ball in his hands and can make plays for others as well.”

Adams Jr. averaged 28.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in 2022-23 at Narbonne High School. He scored 40 points on three occasions and had a 50-point, 21-rebound game against San Pedro in Marine League play. Adams Jr. also had seven assists, six steals and five blocks in the game.

There’s a chance Adams Jr. will collide with his old school this fall at the Maui Invitational. The tournament field includes both Gonzaga and Kansas but opening-day matchups haven’t been set.

Coveted transfer Ryan Nembhard went back and forth, ultimately decided ‘Gonzaga was best spot for me’ It took time and a whole lot of space for Ryan Nembhard to arrive at one of the most important decisions of his college basketball career. | Read more

Gonzaga’s family atmosphere key factor in Graham Ike’s decision to join Bulldogs The Wyoming transfer eventually trimmed his list to Indiana, Providence, Xavier, Georgetown and Gonzaga. The Zags moved to the top shortly into Ike’s campus visit last weekend. “What it really was when I touched the campus and saw the family environment, it was great,” said Ike, pronounced E-kay. “There was big love there. It was amazing to see all the players that come back, the (former) players on staff and they’re all treated like family | Read more