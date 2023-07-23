Business beat

Architecture

Landon DeFelice has been hired as a project architect at Architects West. DeFelice earned his master’s degree from the University of Idaho. He previously worked for NAC Architecture. DeFelice has a special interest in spaces that enhance well-being for community members.

Banking

Chelsea Maguire has been promoted to assistant vice president of content and communications at Numerica Credit Union. Maguire previously was Numerica’s marketing and communications manager. Maguire will oversee Numerica’s corporate communications, media relations and crisis communications.

Engineering

Bryan Fazzari has been promoted to vice president of marketing at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories. Fazzari has been working at SEL since 2007, previously working in the research and development division. Fazzari earned his degree focusing on marketing and music from the University of Idaho.

Law

Jonathan Bisceglia has joined KSB Litigation and will continue his work as a family law litigator, as well as expanding his practice in civil litigation and appellate work.

Tourism

Adriana Berndt has been appointed executive director of the Spokane Lilac Festival Association. Berndt previously worked in a contract position for the organization as development director. She was crowned Lilac Princess in 2003 during her senior year at Gonzaga Preparatory School.

Honors

William J. Schroeder, a founding partner of KSB Litigation was awarded the Smithmoore P. Myers Professionalism Award by the Spokane County Bar Association. This award is given to a person who exemplifies the highest ethical and professional standards of the legal profession in the practice of law.