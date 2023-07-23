Firefighters, helicopters fighting 13-acre fire near Beauty Bay on Lake Coeur d’Alene; boaters asked to stay clear

Firefighters are urging the public to stay away from the Beauty Bay area of Lake Coeur d’Alene as crews fight a 13-acre wildfire that sparked Friday.

The fire is burning in heavy timber southeast of Beauty Bay, on Beauty Creek Road, according to a news release from the United States Forest Service. There is no containment on the fire, but crews have established a handline around 75% of the blaze, according to the news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. In addition to avoiding Beauty Bay to provide air support for the fire, the Forest Service is asking the public to avoid Forest Service Road 453 in the area.