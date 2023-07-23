Firefighters, helicopters fighting 13-acre fire near Beauty Bay on Lake Coeur d’Alene; boaters asked to stay clear
July 23, 2023 Updated Sun., July 23, 2023 at 8:32 p.m.
Firefighters are urging the public to stay away from the Beauty Bay area of Lake Coeur d’Alene as crews fight a 13-acre wildfire that sparked Friday.
The fire is burning in heavy timber southeast of Beauty Bay, on Beauty Creek Road, according to a news release from the United States Forest Service. There is no containment on the fire, but crews have established a handline around 75% of the blaze, according to the news release.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. In addition to avoiding Beauty Bay to provide air support for the fire, the Forest Service is asking the public to avoid Forest Service Road 453 in the area.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.