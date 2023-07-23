Ryan Ritter, Nic Kent pace offense; Spokane Indians hang on against Vancouver 11-8

Since his promotion on July 4, Ryan Ritter had been looking for a breakout game. He led the California League leader in homers and RBIs at the time of promotion, but in 12 games in High-A the 22-year-old shortstop was hitting .167/.245.250 with just two extra-base hits.

He broke out in a big way on Sunday – and he wasn’t the only one.

Ritter went 3 for 4 with a home run, triple and three RBIs and the Spokane Indians hung on to beat the Vancouver Canadians 11-8 in the finale of a Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Sunday.

Nic Kent went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo homers and three RBIs for the Indians, who won two of six against Vancouver this week.

Kent said he hadn’t hit two homers in a game “since Little League, if that.”

“I think if you try and do more, you’re gonna do less,” Kent said. “So I just stay in with my approach and just try and play your game and that’s what I did today.”

Spokane improved to 11-13 in the second half and 6-14 against Vancouver this season. The first-place Canadians fell to 17-7.

“Every day we just go day by day, but it was huge to finish off this week with a win and get momentum in for next week,” Ritter said.

Ritter got the scoring started with a solo home run, his second since his promotion, in the second inning. Sterlin Thompson added a two-run single in the third to make it 3-0.

“It feels good – I was getting a little impatient,” Ritter said. “I knew it would come one day, but working with (hitting coach Zach Osborne), we got right today so it’s good to go into the off day feeling good.”

Vancouver outfielder Gabby Martinez doubled to lead off the fourth and scored on a two-out single by Josh Kasevich. Estiven Machado and Jommer Hernandez followed with consecutive singles to make it 3-2.

Kent made it 4-2 with a solo homer to lead off the bottom half.

Thompson drew a one-out walk in the fifth and scored on a triple off the center field wall by Ritter. The ball got away from center fielder Garrett Spain and manager Robinson Cancel waived Ritter home, but he was nailed at the plate by the relay from Machado.

“My gosh, my legs were not ready for home plate right there,” Ritter said. “I need to go hit a leg day right now.

“I was thinking home the whole way. I just got a little tired but tried to push through it.”

Kent’s second solo homer came in the sixth inning and gave the Indians a 6-2 lead. Thompson (2 for 4, two runs) ripped a double in the seventh and with two down, Ritter doubled inside the bag at third to bring him home.

Kent followed with a double, his fourth hit of the day, and the Indians led 8-2.

Reliever Angel Chivilli struck out the side in the seventh but allowed three runs on five hits and an error in his second inning of work.

AJ Lewis restored the six-run lead with a three-run pinch-hit homer in the eighth. It was needed, as the Canadians got to Juan Mejia for three runs in the ninth.

“Nobody was stressing,” Kent said. “We tied to wake up the bats a little bit and did that today. We’re just trying to play our game and compete every day.”

For starters: Indians starting pitcher Jarrod Cande made it through four innings and 89 pitches in the midday heat. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Outta here: Canadians manager Brent Lavallee was ejected in the fourth inning entering the field to argue a strikeout call by home plate umpire Ken Jackson. Indians manager Robinson Cancel was tossed in the eighth after it appeared Kokoska was hit on the hand, and it was ruled a foul ball by Jackson. Kokoska took a couple practice swings and was replaced.Mending: Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers went 0 for 4 and finished the week 2 for 14 with two walks. Relief pitcher Tyler Kinley pitched a scoreless fifth inning. In three one-inning appearances he allowed three hits and two runs – both solo homers. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.