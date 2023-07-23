Twitter will lose bird logo in latest brand overhaul, Elon Musk says

By Marianna Sotomayor The Washington Post

Twitter owner Elon Musk announced overnight Sunday that his social media platform will retire the famed bird logo as part of his relentless effort to overhaul the brand.

Amid a series of tweets asking users whether the brand should change its default color from blue to black or white, Musk added: “Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Instead of the famed bird icon, Musk pitched using an “X,” which has become a letter of choice for the billionaire across his Tesla and SpaceX brands. He suggested putting the ideally “Art Deco”-style logo against a black backdrop, teasing such an image in a picture and short video.

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow,” he tweeted. He later added, “Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X.”

Musk’s announcement is his latest attempt to radically change the way many had come to know and use Twitter over the past 15 years. Since buying the company in October for $44 billion, his antics and last-minute decisions, which slashed staff and redefined policy changes on the platform, have contributed to losses in advertising and users. That inspired Meta to create the first real competition to Twitter with the launch of Threads, which gained over 100 million users in less than a week.

Musk has repeatedly dismissed Threads as a threat, arguing that his decision to loosen guardrails limiting violent rhetoric and misinformation has made Twitter a place for genuine conversation.

“Frankly, I love the negative feedback on this platform. Vastly preferable to some sniffy censorship bureau!” he tweeted near the beginning of his posts about overhauling the famed brand.