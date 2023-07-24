100 years ago in Washington: Spokane travelers robbed while traveling on Pacific Highway near Everett

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Two Spokane travelers were victims of a “sensational holdup” on the Pacific Highway north of Everett.

C.E. Skelton and Walter J. O’Brien were driving toward Everett when they noticed a suitcase lying in the middle of the road.

Skelton, the driver, got out to look at the suitcase. When he picked it up, two masked men accosted him and threatened him with revolvers.

They searched Skelton – and hit the jackpot. He was carrying a $1,000 bill, several checks valued at $1,500, a diamond ring and a diamond “watch charm.”

Then the bandits searched O’Brien and a female passenger, relieving them of cash and jewelry.

About this time, two other cars approached. H.G. Royal stopped to find out what was going on, and he was threatened by the gun-toting bandits. The second driver, A.F. McFee, “scented a holdup” and stomped on the gas pedal in an attempt to drive past the scene.

It didn’t work.

One bandit leapt onto the running board and fired two shots, hitting McFee and his wife.

The bandits then jumped into Royal’s car and ordered him to speed away. After a few miles, they knocked him unconscious and tossed him from the car.

Police found the car abandoned near Marysville. A search was underway.

A.F. McFee was taken to the hospital with a serious bullet wound to the lung, and his wife was in good condition with a wound to the thigh.