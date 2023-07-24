A Grip on Sports: As baseball welcomes another class to Cooperstown, we wonder who really belongs in the Hall of Fame

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Baseball’s Hall of Fame is the best. Not just the best sport-specific hall, which it also is, but just the best, period. Wandering the aisles, taking it all in, is a way to celebrate the history of the game, sure, but it also is a fountain of youth. It brings out the 12-year-old, the 24-year-old, heck, the 36-year-old in you, when baseball’s history meant different things.

•••••••

• Sunday’s induction of Scott Rolen and Tom Emanski’s spokesperson, Fred McGriff, brought that back to us once more. We didn’t get to visit Cooperstown when we were 12, but we certainly dreamed of being there some day. Not as a visitor, but as one of the guys making an inductions speech.

That’s how much of a hold the game had on us. Most nights we went to sleep dreaming of being a Hall of Famer. And going in wearing a Dodger cap.

As a 24-year-old, those dreams were over – though occasionally we had this wild one about learning how to throw an unhittable knuckleball, ultimately leading to a speech from the HOF dais as every Walter Mitty in attendance cheered. But instead of being inducted as a player, our thoughts had moved more into the wing where great baseball writers were enshrined. Alas, those dreams never materialized either.

By the time we turned 36 (or somewhere in that neighborhood), the Hall had become something of a Mecca, a place we had to visit in our life with our boys. We did, though they were so young as to be oblivious to most of it. And it was before any Mariner – the team of their youth – had made the cut, so showing them a plaque of, say, Ken Griffey Jr. or Edgar Martinez or Randy Johnson would have taken Doc Brown’s DeLorean. Funny, though. All were on the M’s roster at the time.

Anyhow, the trip was a must. A second one was too, to catch up on all that we had missed the first time, trying to corral a 4-year-old who would rather be swimming at the hotel than wandering a musty old building.

Our one regret about the place? We never had a chance to walk the halls with our father, whose life spanned the careers of Babe Ruth and Stan Musial. Walter Johnson and Greg Maddox. Joe DiMaggio and Hank Aaron. He visited it himself, sure. But we never went together. Never debated the merits of Ted Williams vs. Willie Mays or Christy Mathewson vs. Pedro Martinez. That would have been fun.

• There was a game we used to play with our friends back then. OK, not really a game. More of an ongoing debate during post-softball relaxation ceremonies.

It had to do with the Hall and the players who were included who never should have been.

McGriff would come up, more than likely, if we were still arguing. A good player. But never really a great one. Long ago players in that category, guys like Herb Pennock or Ted Lyons, lowered the bar enough that a lot of players gained admittance because of the “so-and-so is in, so so-and-so should be too” rule.

The arguments would morph into the best players of all time, not ending until someone would start politicking for Hoss Radbourn, say, because of his WHIP or something. By then we knew it was time to go home. But the idea is still fun. Who are the guys who belong in the best-of-the-best wing of the Hall?

Ruth, Mays, Aaron, Williams, Ty Cobb, Lou Gehrig, Johnson, Mickey Mantle, for sure. Others, more modern players, like Pedro Martinez and Griffey, Maddux and Mike Schmidt, as well.

Then it gets, well, debatable. Where do Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens belong? In their own, asterisk-filled room? How about guys playing today, like Mike Trout and Clayton Kershaw? Have they done enough to warrant a spot with the best of the best?

And how many should be in the room of the truly great? Ten or 50? Or just, say a dozen, with eight position players and four pitchers?

Of such things are great sports-related debates made. And never really finished.

•••

WSU: Around the Pac-12 and the nation, there is a chance Utah could host Florida without its starting quarterback available. … Colorado’s outside linebackers want to get after quarterbacks. … That’s what one UCLA player does especially well, after the doctors cleared him to play. … Dorian Singer was on USC’s radar long before he transferred from Arizona. Even without him, the Wildcats should do well. … The California legislature has another bill aimed at college athletics.

Gonzaga: Another Zag is beginning his professional career overseas. Rasir Bolton is headed to Belgium next season. Theo Lawson delves into his new team and role in this story.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Larry Krystkowiak is well deserving of the honor of representing Montana in the conference hall of fame. … The same can be said for Shannon Butler and Ginny Hunt from Montana State.

Indians: Spokane took the final game of its home series with Vancouver but it took 11 runs to get it done. Dave Nichols has this coverage of the 11-8 win at Avista on Sunday.

Mariners: A sweep was possible. Heck, maybe even probable in the bottom of the ninth inning when the M’s, trailing the Jays 3-2, had runners on second and third with one out. And Julio Rodriguez at the plate. Wait, that has yet to become the young star’s strength, coming through in a game-winning moment. He struck out. And Eugenio Suarez followed with a fly out as Toronto salvaged one game of the three-game set. … Ty France is finally feeling better.

Seahawks: If you have questions before training camp opens this week, here are some answers. As well as another ranking of players. … We also have some battles for you to watch.

Golf: The Inland Northwest punches above its weight, it seems in the junior golf ranks. Jim Meehan’s most-recent column covers the most-recent of the young stars, Kellogg’s Stephen Paul, who headed to the U.S. Junior Amateur. … We had planned to watch all of the Open before we hit the road yesterday. But Brian Harman made that unnecessary. He was going to win. We listened to his six-stroke win on satellite radio.

Tour de France: And the winner is … Jonas Vingegaard, for the second consecutive year.

•••

• We always had a top-five list of baseball players growing up. Basically, the first Hall of Fame class. That has changed over the years. Maybe someday we’ll put together a best-of-the-best lineup, allowing every player who ever played, cheaters included, into the discussion. And we will list our self as the starting catcher. Why not? With the team of stars we’ll put together, they can win even with me behind the plate. Until later …