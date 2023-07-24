American Airlines pilots delay voting on new contract following competitive United deal

By Alexandra Skores Dallas Morning News

American Airlines’ pilots will delay voting on their new tentative agreement after United Airlines’ pilot contract set a new standard on pay and benefits.

This past weekend, American’s 15,000 pilots represented by the Allied Pilots Association were offered a new $9 billion contract that matched the new pay standards set by United’s pilot contract agreement earlier this month. On Sunday, the union’s board voted to postpone union membership’s vote on a new contract. Monday was set to be the first day pilots would vote for their new contract.

“We do not intend to move forward with a TA that simply adopts the economic aspects of the United AIP – and management’s proposal does not even do that in all respects,” the board wrote in a memo to American’s pilots. “We have highlighted to management various quality-of-life and work-rule improvements that would bring us in line with our peers. Most of those items remain unaddressed in management’s most recent proposal.”

It’s unclear when an agreement will be reached, but the union intends “to continue our efforts to reach an amended TA that contains sufficient compensation, work rules and quality-of-life enhancements comparable to those offered to our peers.”

Last week, American reported a record revenue of $14.1 billion in its second quarter, the highest quarterly revenue in the airline’s history. Under the new deal, airfares could go up at American, but that’s the same story with every major airline readying for new pilot contracts with similar wage increases.

Isom told American’s pilots this weekend that he plans to maintain a target of an August ratification and have a “new quality of life” improvements to pilots by Labor Day.