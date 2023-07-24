The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Nation/World

Border security officers slice cheese, find 18 pounds of cocaine at US-Mexico border

July 24, 2023 Updated Mon., July 24, 2023 at 2:54 p.m.

A 22-year-old person was arrested last week and is accused of trying to smuggle cocaine inside wheels of cheese through the U.S.-Mexico border in Presidio, Texas, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.   (U.S. Customs and Border Protection/TNS)
By Hojun Choi Dallas Morning News

A person accused of trying to smuggle cocaine in wheels of cheese was arrested while trying to cross through a U.S.-Mexico port of entry, authorities said.

On Thursday, border protection officers at the Presidio Port of Entry stopped a U.S.-bound pick-up truck from Mexico and found four wheels of cheese. After an X-ray screening, authorities found “anomalies” inside the cheese wheels, according to a Friday news release.

“Officers cut open the cheese and discovered bundles filled with cocaine,” the customs and border protection agency said.

About 18 pounds of cocaine were found in seven separate bundles, according to the U.S. border protection agency.

The 22-year-old driver of the truck, a U.S. citizen whose name was not release by authorities, is facing drug smuggling charges, the agency said.

“Smugglers will sometimes try to conceal contraband in items that appear innocent to deflect suspicion,” said Daniel Mercado, Presidio Port director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

