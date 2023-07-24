Cathy McMorris Rodgers hosting town hall Wednesday in Spokane
July 24, 2023 Updated Mon., July 24, 2023 at 2:39 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is holding a town hall Wednesday in Spokane.
The event will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Spokane Convention Center, in the Centennial Ballroom. Seats are free, but first come, first serve.
McMorris Rodgers, now serving her 10th term in Congress, will answer questions from the public. Constituents at past town halls have been unafraid to ask the Republican about controversial topics, such as student loan debt forgiveness, abortion, COVID-19 vaccine requirements and gun control, plus myriad other issues confronted by federal lawmakers.
