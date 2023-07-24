Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu agrees to multiyear extension

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – On the eve of the beginning of training camp, the Seattle Seahawks secured one of their best defensive players — rush end/outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu — for three more years while also freeing up some needed salary cap space.

Nwosu, who was entering the final season of a two-year contract he signed in 2022 as a free agent from the Chargers, and the team have agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $59 million that includes $32 million guaranteed, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to the Seattle Times.

Nwosu, 26, was due to make a $7.5 million base salary in 2023 on a contract that included a cap hit of $13.01 million.

While full details on his contract were not yet available, a source said the extension will bring down his cap number for 2023, likely by as much as at least $5 million.

A report from Pro Football Focus stated that Nwosu’s 2023 salary is included in the $59 million figure and that the new money works out to roughly $45 million over the three added years on the deal of 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The Seahawks entered the day with just $7.1 million in available cap space and there had been speculation the team might look to redo Nwosu’s deal as a way to free up some cap room.

By adding three years to the deal, Nwosu is now under contract with Seattle through 2026.

Seattle needed to create some space to sign first-round pick Devon Witherspoon and second-round pick Zach Charbonnet, who each have yet to sign their four-year rookie deals.

Witherspoon’s contract is expected to carry a cap hit of $5.7 million for the 2023 season and Charbonnet’s $1.25 million.

The Seahawks are set to open training camp Wednesday with players reporting on Tuesday. Seattle hopes to have all players under contract by the first practice.