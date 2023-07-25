100 years ago in Spokane: A ‘sensational escape’ from Walla Walla ended on a sour note for the inmate

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A convict from Spokane made a “sensational escape” from the state penitentiary at Walla Walla – but he didn’t get far.

J.B Furnett, alias P.J. Ray, had been arrested in Spokane in 1920 after he robbed a store and engaged in a desperate street battle with police.

He was sentenced to five to 10 years at Walla Walla, but preferred to cut short his stay.

He somehow got hold of a wooden ladder and crawled over the prison wall. He was “legging it down the hill” when two guards spotted him.

Furnett then drew from his clothing “an almost perfect imitation of a .32 caliber revolver.” The guards were apparently not fooled and shot him through the leg, bringing him down.

From the manhunt beat: The two fugitives wanted for the murder of a Hope, Idaho, pool hall proprietor were still on the lam.

Police were now searching in the vicinity of Boyer station, near Sandpoint.

For the third time, police had to release two suspects who supposedly matched the description of the two men who had committed the murder. Two men arrested after a chase in the Yaak River valley in Montana were released after authorities concluded they “had no connection with the case.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1969: Approximately 70,000 people attend the three-day Seattle Pop Festival. Performers included Bo Diddley, Flying Burrito Brothers, Ten Years After, Guess Who, Santana, Tim Buckley, Byrds, Ike & Tina Turner Revue, Chicago Transit Authority, Chuck Berry, Led Zeppelin and the Doors.