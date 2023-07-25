Aeverson Arteaga knocks in two, Spokane Indians fall in opener at Eugene 7-1

From staff reports

EUGENE – Aeverson Arteaga went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and the Eugene Emeralds beat the Spokane Indians 7-1 in the opener of a six-game Northwest League series at PK Park on Tuesday.

The Indians fell to 11-14 in the second half and the Emeralds improved to 12-13.

Spokane loaded the bases with one down in the first inning against San Francisco Giants 2022 first-round pick Reggie Crawford, making his High-A debut. Benny Montgomery and Juan Guerrero had consecutive singles and Jamari Baylor walked.

But back-to-back strikeouts by Ryan Ritter and Nic Kent killed the opportunity. It would turn out to be the best chance the Indians had to score until too late.

Eugene broke a scoreless tie in the fourth. Matt Higgins singled with two outs and Arteaga lined a two-run homer to center, his 12th of the season.

The Emeralds had a chance to add on to the lead in the seventh, as Matt Higgins walked and Arteaga doubled to start the inning. But reliever Keegan James got a groundout and pair of strikeouts to leave them stranded.

James wasn’t so fortunate in the eighth. Grant McCray drew a leadoff walk and stole second on the next pitch, his 33rd of the season. Carter Williams delivered an RBI ground-rule double and scored on Arteaga’s single to make it 4-0.

With runners on the corners, Luis Toribio homered to right-center to put Eugene up 7-0.

James gave up five runs on five hits and three walks. He needed 58 pitches over two innings.

Kent broke up the shutout with a solo home run, his seventh of the season, to lead off the ninth.

For starters: Indians starting pitcher Cullen Kafka went five innings and allowed two runs on four hits.

He did not walk a batter and struck out seven. Kafka threw 73 pitches, 46 for strikes.

Moves: Indians 1B/OF Zach Kokoska was placed on the seven-day injured list. He was hit on the right hand/wrist in Sunday’s game and left the game with a trainer.

Infielder Jamari Baylor was promoted to Spokane from Low-A Fresno, where he was hitting .333/.475/.611 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 33 games.