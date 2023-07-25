Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Spokane Indians

Aeverson Arteaga knocks in two, Spokane Indians fall in opener at Eugene 7-1

July 25, 2023 Updated Tue., July 25, 2023 at 10:12 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

EUGENE – Aeverson Arteaga went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and the Eugene Emeralds beat the Spokane Indians 7-1 in the opener of a six-game Northwest League series at PK Park on Tuesday.

The Indians fell to 11-14 in the second half and the Emeralds improved to 12-13.

Spokane loaded the bases with one down in the first inning against San Francisco Giants 2022 first-round pick Reggie Crawford, making his High-A debut. Benny Montgomery and Juan Guerrero had consecutive singles and Jamari Baylor walked.

But back-to-back strikeouts by Ryan Ritter and Nic Kent killed the opportunity. It would turn out to be the best chance the Indians had to score until too late.

Eugene broke a scoreless tie in the fourth. Matt Higgins singled with two outs and Arteaga lined a two-run homer to center, his 12th of the season.

The Emeralds had a chance to add on to the lead in the seventh, as Matt Higgins walked and Arteaga doubled to start the inning. But reliever Keegan James got a groundout and pair of strikeouts to leave them stranded.

James wasn’t so fortunate in the eighth. Grant McCray drew a leadoff walk and stole second on the next pitch, his 33rd of the season. Carter Williams delivered an RBI ground-rule double and scored on Arteaga’s single to make it 4-0.

With runners on the corners, Luis Toribio homered to right-center to put Eugene up 7-0.

James gave up five runs on five hits and three walks. He needed 58 pitches over two innings.

Kent broke up the shutout with a solo home run, his seventh of the season, to lead off the ninth.

For starters: Indians starting pitcher Cullen Kafka went five innings and allowed two runs on four hits.

He did not walk a batter and struck out seven. Kafka threw 73 pitches, 46 for strikes.

Moves: Indians 1B/OF Zach Kokoska was placed on the seven-day injured list. He was hit on the right hand/wrist in Sunday’s game and left the game with a trainer.

Infielder Jamari Baylor was promoted to Spokane from Low-A Fresno, where he was hitting .333/.475/.611 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 33 games.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Spokane Indians

Most read stories