Letters for July 25, 2023

Domestic cats’ huge impact on bird species

Domestic cats kill from 1.3 to 4 billion wild birds and 6.3 to 22.3 billion wild mammals annually in the contiguous United States, according to a well-designed mortality review and analysis by S.R. Loss et al., published in Nature Communications in 2013. More than two-thirds of the bird mortality was caused by unowned cats. Other studies show that managed trap-neuter-release cat colonies do nothing to quell the slaughter. Free-ranging domestic cats have caused island sea bird extinctions and probably equally threaten fragile land bird populations. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature ranks domestic cat among the top 100 worst invasive species globally.

Many native bird species are in decline. They face numerous threats, including anthropogenic hazards such as structure collisions, habitat loss, vehicles and poisoning, but the Loss study indicates that domestic cat predation is greater than the others combined.

Biologists warn that we’re living in the era of the Sixth Great Extinction. Wildlife species diversity is decreasing at an alarming pace. Even with feral cat trap and cull programs, it is certain that Felis catus will survive annihilation; many bird species will not.

Kim Thorburn

Spokane

Lisa Brown has proven track record

An oft-heard lament in Spokane is that the West Side of the state gets the lion’s share of Olympia’s attention and financial support. But now, all of us in Spokane have an opportunity to turn this around. We can elect a mayoral candidate who has proven statewide leadership and executive experience, one who has contacts throughout the state, one who has a proven track record of getting things done at the local, regional and statewide levels. That candidate is Lisa Brown.

The current mayor had no leadership or executive experience prior to her election, shortcomings that are painfully evident in her rushed and thoughtless Band-Aid and short-term solutions to difficult problems such as the homeless situation, problems that are challenging Spokane.

If Spokane is to be the city we envision it to be, then we need a mayor who has the executive and administrative experience to help us realize that vision. Vote Lisa Brown!

John Ludders

Spokane







McGlenn is the best candidate for City Council District 3

I’m grateful for the recent Inlander coverage of District 3 City Council candidates. We should know them as much as possible, including how their beliefs could affect their decisions.

Most of the candidates emphasized their ability to “work nice with everyone.”

Moore has little or no political experience and is nonpartisan – and wants to open each meeting with a prayer. We already have poems. Chris Savage is partisan which might be good for some voters. But not for all.

Esteban Herevia who has a littered background and thinks the selection process should include consideration of his sexual preferences and his race. Ugh! Kitty Klitzke has worked with nonprofits and/or government but may lack acumen about the real world of business and the private sector. Darren McCrae is “solely focused” on the threat of climate catastrophe and believes he has discovered a piece of Bigfoot poop. A nonstarter.

Randy McGlenn has some good points, but I wanted more. Randy supported the police precinct and East Side library. He knows his neighborhood (now West Central for last three years) and was a leader in the East Central Neighborhood six years before that.

Serious budget ballooning problems could lie ahead. There are some duplicate positions that exist under the city administration which McGlenn would streamline as much as possible.

It appears that McGlenn’s responsible, gutsy positions on our crime and drug problems, police support, our budget issues, as well as his compassion makes him the best candidate.

Pete Caneer

Spokane