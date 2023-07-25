TJ Meenach Bridge will be closed most of next week
July 25, 2023 Updated Tue., July 25, 2023 at 6:16 p.m.
The TJ Meenach Bridge will close next week from Monday through Aug. 4.
The bridge closure will be adjacent to another closed section of road. A stretch of TJ Meenach Drive, from Northwest Boulevard to Pettet Drive, has been closed for months.
TJ Meenach Bridge traffic will be diverted to Maple Street Bridge to cross the Spokane River.
To access the north side of the river from Whistalks Way, drivers are advised to travel south on Government Way and then take Sunset Boulevard to reach Maple Street Bridge.
The closure of TJ Meenach Bridge will not overlap with the Maple Street Bridge closure, said city spokesperson Kirstin Davis. The city does not yet have a date for the upcoming closure of Maple Street Bridge.
The TJ Meenach Bridge will close as part of the Cochran Basin Stormwater construction project. The closure will give construction workers access to ramps on the north end of the bridge, where work needs to be done.
The city advises frequent users of the bridge to plan detours ahead of time and to give themselves extra time on their commutes.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.