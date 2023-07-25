TJ Meenach Bridge will be closed most of next week

By Roberta Simonson The Spokesman-Review

The TJ Meenach Bridge will close next week from Monday through Aug. 4.

The bridge closure will be adjacent to another closed section of road. A stretch of TJ Meenach Drive, from Northwest Boulevard to Pettet Drive, has been closed for months.

TJ Meenach Bridge traffic will be diverted to Maple Street Bridge to cross the Spokane River.

To access the north side of the river from Whistalks Way, drivers are advised to travel south on Government Way and then take Sunset Boulevard to reach Maple Street Bridge.

The closure of TJ Meenach Bridge will not overlap with the Maple Street Bridge closure, said city spokesperson Kirstin Davis. The city does not yet have a date for the upcoming closure of Maple Street Bridge.

The TJ Meenach Bridge will close as part of the Cochran Basin Stormwater construction project. The closure will give construction workers access to ramps on the north end of the bridge, where work needs to be done.

The city advises frequent users of the bridge to plan detours ahead of time and to give themselves extra time on their commutes.