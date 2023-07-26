Aeverson Arteaga homers in 10th inning, Spokane Indians edged by Eugene 6-3

From staff reports

EUGENE – Aeverson Arteaga hit a one-out, three-run home run in the 10th inning off reliever Angel Chivilli (2-6) and the Eugene Emeralds beat the Spokane Indians 6-3 in a Northwest League game at PK Park on Wednesday.

Carter Williams hit two home runs for Eugene, which has won the first two games of the six-game series. The Indians fell to 11-15 in the second half.

Eugene (13-13) took a 1-0 lead in the third on Williams’ solo homer, his second of the season. Grant McCray later singled, stole second and third, and scored on catcher Bryan Quijada’s throwing error.

The Indians scored in the fifth. Quijada led off with a walk, went to second on a sacrifice bunt, took third on a groundout and scored on Juan Guerrero’s lined double to left – Spokane’s first hit of the game.

Williams’ second homer of the game came in the seventh off reliever Brayan Castillo.

Spokane’s Sterlin Thompson drew a leadoff walk in the eighth and went to second on Jamari Baylor’s single. With one down, Nic Kent reached on an infield single to load the bases. Quijada drew a run-scoring, two-out walk and reliever William Kempner hit Braiden Ward to force in the tying run.

Both teams went scoreless in the ninth.

In the 10th, Sam Delaplane’s wild pitch allowed automatic runner Baylor to move up to third with no outs.

Delaplane came back to strike out Ryan Ritter, Kent and AJ Lewis to leave Baylor stranded.

Starting: Spokane’s Mason Green, who found out an hour before game time he was starting, went five innings and allowed two runs on two hits . He struck out five and threw 48 of his 75 pitches for strikes. Scheduled starter Victor Juarez was a late scratch.

Stealing: Ward stole his 25th base of the season in the third inning.