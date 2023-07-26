AI threatens jobs for women

More women than men stand to lose their jobs by the end of the decade because of the rise of artificial intelligence and automation, according to a new report by the McKinsey Global Institute.

The report, published Wednesday, finds that nearly a third of hours worked in the United States could be automated by 2030.

Industries that are expected to shrink the most because of automation are food services, customer service and sales, and office support. Women are overrepresented in these sectors – and hold more low-paying jobs than men – so they stand to be more affected, the report finds.

Black and Hispanic workers, workers without college degrees, and the youngest and oldest workers also are more likely to have to find new jobs by 2030, the study says.

According to the report, by 2030, at least 12 million workers will need to change jobs as the industries in which they work to shrink – 25 percent more than the institute predicted in a report published in February 2021.

Most of those workers will be at the low end of the pay scale, and they probably will need to acquire new skills before they can transition into new industries.

AI safety push announced

Leading artificial intelligence companies unveiled plans to launch an industry-led body to develop safety standards for rapidly advancing technology, outpacing Washington policymakers who are still debating whether the U.S. government needs its own AI regulator.

Google, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Microsoft and Anthropic introduced the Frontier Model Forum, which the companies say will advance AI safety research and technical evaluations for the next generation of AI systems, which companies predict will be even more powerful than the large language models that currently power chatbots like Bing and Bard.

The Forum will also serve as a hub for companies and governments to share information with each other about AI risks.

From wire reportsThe announcement builds on the companies’ voluntary promises to the White House on Friday to submit their systems to independent tests and develop tools to alert the public when an image or a video was generated by AI.

The industry-led initiative is the latest sign of companies racing ahead of government efforts to craft rules for the development and deployment of AI, as policymakers in Washington begin to grapple with the potential threat of the quickly emerging technology. But some argue this industry-involvement presents its own risks.

For years policymakers have said that Silicon Valley can’t be trusted to craft its own guardrails, following more than a decade of privacy lapses, threats to democracies around the world and incidents that endangered children online.