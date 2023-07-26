Family Calendar

Events are free unless otherwise stated.

H2Go! Summer Camp – Explore the characteristics and wide variety of uses for water on our blue planet. For ages 7-11. Scholarships are available for families with financial need. Register at bit.ly/40lvSCi. Monday-Friday1, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $250. (208) 929-4029.

Bouncing Bear Cubs Story Time – Baby Story Time in the Story Room (inside of the Children’s Library) for ages newborn to 18 months. Read fun stories, have play time, and sing songs that are perfect for baby’s early literacy development. This summer, weekly themes such as fishing and bugs will explore the wonders of nature. Tuesday, 10 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Family Story Time in the Park – Enjoy 30 minutes of stories, songs, and finger plays that explore the concepts of literacy and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math). Ages 2–5. Tuesday, 10:30-11 a.m. Edgecliff Park, 800 S. Park Road, Spokane Valley. Wednesday, 10:30-11 a.m. Terrace View Park, 13525 E. 24th Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 688-0300. Free.

Intro to Dungeons and Dragons for Kids – Learn to be an adventurer and roll some dice in one of the best-loved tabletop role playing games. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/event/8552523. Tuesday, 1-2:30 p.m. South Hill Library, 3324 S. Perry St. Free. (509) 444-5385.

Book Bag Bling – Accessorize the reading experience with book bags, bookmarks, and creativity. Tuesday, 2-3:30 p.m. Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburg St. Free.

Author Story Time with Amanda Flayer Chif – A special Wednesday story time with Amanda Flayer Chif, reading from her book “TAN.” Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Build a Bug – Learn about bugs and insects, and create a model of a bug to take home. Wednesday, 2-3:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl” – Blacksmith Will Turner teams up with eccentric pirate “Captain” Jack Sparrow to save his love, the governor’s daughter, from Jack’s former pirate allies, who are now undead. Rated PG-13. Runtime 2 hours 23 minutes. Bring a lawn chair, blankets, and snacks. Wednesday, 8:30-11 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. Free. (888) 929-7849.

Wilderness Explorers – For outdoor adventurers ages 6-12. Explore wilderness topics with books, activities and guest experts that highlight fun, exercise, creativity, and discovery. For each week’s topic, visit cdalibrary.org/library-events/wilderness-explorers. Thursday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Touch-a-Truck – Visit a recycling truck, a water truck, and more in the Hillyard Library parking lot, courtesy of the city of Spokane and partnering agencies. Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Hillyard Library, 4005 N. Cook St. Free. (509) 444-5380.

Create a Zine – Zines are small-scale publications that can be made by anyone and tend to feature topics the creator is passionate about. Discuss the history of zines and make one. Register at scld.org/events. Thursday, 1-3:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. (509) 893-8350. Friday, 1-3:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 893-8400. Free.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Market Day Story Time – Weekly story time and craft activities during the Perry Thursday Market. Pop into the event space to hear bookseller Maria read stories with a craft to follow. This event will be fun for all ages. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Reuse Workshop with Art Salvage – Hands-on reuse art projects designed for little hands. Every second Thursday of the month. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Mobius Discovery Center, 331 N. Post St. $10. (509) 321-7133.