From authentic to chain restaurants, Spokane has many burrito offerings

Mayra De Leon and Sergio De Leon are the owners of De Leon's. (Luke Blue/The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

While there are plenty of places in Washington to find authentic Mexican cuisine, one doesn’t need to drive to the Tri-Cities or Yakima to enjoy it. There there are plenty of places that serve affordable and authentic burritos here in Spokane.

De Leon Foods is the perfect example of delicious, inexpensive and authentic Mexican food. For $8, De Leon provides a loaded burrito with steak in every bite, rice, fresh onions and beans. The steak is cut in small pieces. It has the perfect amount of spice – mild but not too mild. They serve it with two different types of salsa, made fresh on the side.

De Leon’s opened in 2006 as a grocery store, deli and taco bar all in one. It is named after the owners, Sergio and Mayra De Leon. Sergio moved in 1995, and Mayra moved in 1996, with the two marrying in 1998. The couple, who are both from Mexico, saw opportunity in a community that had little-to-no Hispanic influence.

“The banks and business people were like ‘This is never gonna work, there’s not enough Latino people in our community,’ ” said Sergio De Leon. “And I told them, this isn’t just for the Latino community. This is for everybody, everyone likes Mexican food,” De Leon said.

De Leon talked about his desire to give back to the community, after what it has given him.

“We help out kids in our community with scholarships through some organizations, we donate food, we donate to local charities.

“I just joined Second Harvest Food Bank on the board,” DeLeon said.

The tortillas are made fresh every morning at a factory inside their Valley location.

“You won’t find a fresher tortilla anywhere else,” he said.

They supply their tortillas to Silverwood, Chipotle and many other establishments His favorite burrito is the Carne Asada.

De Leon’s also has great street tacos.

Atilano’s Mexican Food is another option for those looking for something quick and easy. While most burritos have a lot of fillers, like rice and beans, Atilanos remains true to the “steak” part in a steak burrito. For $6, the entire burrito is filled with steak to the core, and is spiced up nice with cilantro. If you really want to add some kick, Atilano’s offers authentic salsa and pickled carrots on the side.

Opening their first Spokane location in 2009, Atilano’s is a local fast food chain, with eight locations in the Spokane area. They advertise themselves as “San Diego’s Best Burrito,” and follow recipes invented in the San Diego area.

“We advertise ourselves as San Diego’s best burrito because my father, Atilano Gonzalez, started in 1986 in San Diego, California, in Roberto’s Taco Shop, making the best burritos San Diego style,” Adrian Gonzalez, owner of Atilano’s, wrote in a message.

Food poisoning cases are reported by some, however, and according to the Spokane Regional Health District, one of Atilano’s locations had over 17 health violations in one inspection during a visit in November 2021.

Slick Rock Burrito, located on the South Hill, is nestled in between a string of businesses near 29th Avenue and Grand Boulevard. Slick Rock has a cozy atmosphere and quick service. The main ingredient was a large scoop of white rice, with a small scoop of steak and a smattering of other goodies. Most bites were full of rice, but the steak inside was tender, good quality and mildly seasoned.

Started in 1996 in a small location, Slick Rock has become a staple in the South Hill scene.

Slick Rock follows a similar format to Subway, where you watch the employee put together your burrito and customize it right in front of them. While not authentic, it is classic comfort food, just the way children and older folks love it.

Slick Rock is currently owned by by Jeff and Jozey Maupin, who are the third owners.

“We are the oldest burrito shop in Spokane,” Maupin said.

Those looking for something extra spicy will enjoy their ghost chile salsa, which Jeff Maupin introduced in 2010.