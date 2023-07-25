Hulk Hogan is engaged: ‘She was crazy enough to say yes, brother!’

By Emily St. Martin Los Angeles Times Los Angeles Times

What’s Hulk Hogan gonna do, brother? He’s gonna say, “I do!”

The former pro wrestler, 69, announced over the weekend that he proposed to his girlfriend, yoga instructor Sky Daily, 45, last week at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida.

In a video Daily posted to Instagram, Hogan, born Terry Bollea, was giving a speech at a wedding reception for Daily’s friends and recounted how he and Daily met. Apparently, Hogan had sent a drink over to a group of women Daily was out with, and when one of her friends approached to thank him, he joked, “Who’s the blond?”

“So I spotted Sky, and we sat down, we talked,” he continued, before adding that he’d tried to remain casual and figured he’d end up going home alone to do laundry or something else mundane. “And then when I got in my car, there was just bang, bang, bang, bang on the window. It scared the hell out of me, so I put the window down.”

At this point in his anecdote, Hogan referred to the bride, saying she “stuck her head in my car” and urged him to call up her friend Daily: “She’s a nice girl!”

“It made me think twice about just ghosting and going home and never calling,” he said. After the bride said “I do” this weekend, she handed her bouquet to Daily. “That makes her next,” Hogan said.

“I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother.”

Hogan told TMZ Sports that he was nervous about popping the question. He also shared that Daily had three children of her own and he had fallen in love with all of them.

On Tuesday, the WWE Hall of Famer appeared on Theo Von’s podcast “This Past Weekend” and revealed that he’d actually quit drinking to better his relationship with Daily. The two have been “Instagram official” since early 2022, and in the early days of their relationship, Hogan said they loved to drink together, but “that’s over for now.”

“I’ve been with my girl Sky for a while, and everything that I’ve ever had happened in my life – both of my two marriages – everything bad that’s ever happened to me had to do with alcohol.”

Hogan was married to Linda Hogan, with whom he shares two children, Brooke and Nick, from 1983 to 2009. He wed Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, but the pair split 11 years later, in 2021. Linda Hogan penned a 2011 autobiography, “Wrestling the Hulk: My Life Against the Ropes,” in which she claimed the 12-time world champion physically abused her. The Wrestlemania star denied the allegations and sued Linda for her claims.

“During those marriages, there was a lot of alcohol use,” Hogan continued to Von, adding that alcohol was the catalyst for major problems. “But then, when I got with Sky, I started getting an edge (when drinking.) I’d dig and start (stuff). And all of a sudden, I started losing something I didn’t want to lose again. So I said I’m done drinking.”