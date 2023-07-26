Israel’s High Court Says It Will Review Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul

By Patrick Kingsley </p><p>and Aaron Boxerman New York Times

Israel’s Supreme Court said Wednesday that it would review a contentious new law that diminishes the court’s own role, setting the stage for a constitutional crisis and renewed social turmoil if the judges end up overturning the legislation.

The Supreme Court may now, in essence, decide its own fate and choose between accepting Prime Minister Benjamin’s Netanyahu’s move to reduce its power – or reasserting its dominance by striking down the law.

The decision to take up the case, beginning in September, sets up a potential clash between the government and the highest court in the land.

If the court rejects the law, Netanyahu and his right-wing coalition might refuse to abide by the ruling, forcing senior civil servants and lower courts to decide which branch of government to obey. If it allows it to stand, the decision may be seen by hard-liners as a green light for the government to do as it wishes.

However it rules, the court’s decision is likely to provoke widespread anger, since the issue has become a proxy for a much broader battle over Israel’s character.

The court’s announcement on Wednesday came in response to the passage on Monday by Netanyahu’s coalition of a deeply divisive bill that stops the court from overruling government decisions that it finds lack “reasonableness.” The government argues that the term, never defined in a statute, is too subjective and gives unelected judges too much leeway to overrule elected lawmakers.

The bitter debate over the law has widened Israel’s social fissures into profound divides.

Large parts of society fear the change will remove an important check on Netanyahu’s government – the most nationalist and religiously conservative in Israeli history – and allow it to gradually turn Israel into a less pluralist country.

If the court strikes down the law, Netanyahu’s government will find itself in the position of having to decide whether to respect the decision of an institution that it is trying to restrain. Should the government reject the court’s ruling, major Israeli institutions – among them the military, police, the civil service and lower courts – will in turn need to decide whether to obey the country’s executive or its judicial branch.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.