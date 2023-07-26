Off the Grid: Overt racism frowned upon by homeowners

When building a home, there are a number of criteria and qualifications one would hope are met by various subcontractors and individuals appearing on site, typically determined by a set of light interview questions and an overpriced quote.

Most of them drive trucks around or brandish T-shirts claiming their special skills, a few also hope to make America great again, and some wear their racism right on their skin in faded tattoos.

The latter, we do not hire.

I straddle a fence between the possibility of redemption, some sort of explanation for the ignorant skulduggery that might clarify a poor choice, and my intolerance for the kind of thinking that precedes a decision to voice hate, however misinformed or beer-induced it may be.

There is a naive and perhaps patronizing part of my spirit that assumes – fervently hopes – intellectual discourse might shed light on a dark corner of one’s life, might open a mind and heart, my own included.

I just don’t know where to begin when someone is wearing a swastika or likewise on their forearm.

Fluent in German, I’m inclined to inquire auf Deutsch as to their choice: Is it motivated by a deep love of fried meats or an affinity for genocide?

At what point in one’s cognitive development do they determine a dedication to such a cause strong enough to wear it for life in dermal layers? Did they wonder how others might be impacted upon sight, or is that as inconsequential as the Holocaust?

I suppose they don’t have to worry about getting walloped by some offended gaggle of folks, what with being white and all. The privilege to be a living poster of racism, homophobia or misogyny is granted safety for only some.

I cannot imagine what it is like to be a human trying to navigate this world and dodge the implied or implicit messages of threat or hatred.

Or what it is like to be grabbing a box of cookies off a Costco shelf and realize the person next to you openly communicates support for atrocities that impact you.

It is one thing to understand why such symbols represent and instigate suffering for some, it is wholly different to be the target. As if life were not difficult enough …

The research shows that many of those difficulties are exactly what recruits individuals into hate groups, where loyalty and affinity are pledged in various ways including tattoos.

But hate groups are known to be comprised of those from a broad socio-economic background and even those with perceived “normal” childhoods. A commonality is often a feeling of being disenfranchised, particularly among the young men in these organizations.

What I do know of humans is that they are capable of growth and change.

The wounds we have bore and the hurts that have defined parts of our lives or our identities can be healed. We can learn, crawl through our shame and make reparations. And even tattoos can be removed.

Across the United States, tattoo artists and laser removal companies are building momentum in projects like “Erase the Hate” and the Removery INK-nitiative Program.

The tone is not only one of redemption (without the brimstone and fire), but of compassion and understanding. In an effort to recognize that anyone can be misguided, that our histories don’t always need to determine our futures, they remove or cover symbols of hate, free of charge.

I struggle to find the space between ostracizing the individual and disempowering the hatred.

I believe the perception of risk of isolation is often what draws people into groups or ideologies where acceptance and belonging are a poultice to other pains.

The angry parts of me want to shout intolerance and rage. The soft parts want to bake cookies and pay for tattoo removals.

Probably, a combination of both from all of us will be necessary to create change.

In the meantime, our building crew prerequisite will remain “kindness.”

