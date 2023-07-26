Sean V. O’Brien: Oppenheimer’s legacy lives on in Eastern Washington

By Sean V. O’Brien

Sean V. O’Brien

As much has been written in recent days about the pivotal role the Hanford Site here in Eastern Washington played for the Manhattan Project during World War II, it’s also important to note how Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer’s legacy of profound scientific advancement continues to live on in our region.

After Hanford produced the plutonium used for the Trinity Test and for the bomb that ended the war, the site went on to develop nearly two-thirds of the plutonium created for the nation’s nuclear weapons program through the Cold War. With an immense concentration of scientists and engineers, the region became one of the most influential scientific hubs in the nation – a fact that remains true today.

In 1965, what is now known as the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory was created, separating the research and development work at the Hanford Site from the rest of the operations. Today, more than 5,700 scientists, engineers and professional staff lead the frontiers of scientific and technological advancement. From chemical, material, computational and mathematical sciences to engineering, advanced instrumentation, and earth and biological sciences, these experts serve on the front lines of addressing the complex science and engineering challenges of our times – right here in Eastern Washington.

Just down the road from PNNL, scientists at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory work to detect cosmic gravitational waves by measuring the minute ripples in space-time caused by passing gravitational waves from cataclysmic cosmic events, including colliding neutron stars or black holes. LIGO’s detection of gravitational waves that were generated 1.3 billion years ago when two black holes spiraled together and collided won three of its scientists a 2017 Nobel Prize for their contributions to astrophysics.

Some of Oppenheimer’s own core scientific research focused on gravitational collapse and rightly predicted the existence of black holes. Many physicists and historians believe this work to be among his most significant contributions, and – had scientists of his time taken up his theoretical research, as those at LIGO went on to do – many believe he would have earned a Nobel himself for this instrumental work.

Another key offshoot in the region stemming from the Manhattan Project is the energy innovation established by the Hanford Site’s scientific research and development. The Columbia Generating Station is the only nuclear power plant in 13 states and produces enough electricity to power more than 1 million homes with carbon-free, reliable and affordable power. Operated by Energy Northwest, which also runs a number of hydroelectric, solar, wind and battery storage projects in the state, today’s Columbia Generating Station is a continued demonstration of the transformative innovation that is rooted in the scientific discovery of yesterday’s Hanford.

Next week, at the invitation of Washington Policy Center, nuclear engineering student Grace Stanke – Miss America 2023 – will visit our region for the second time this year. With the platform of “Clean Energy – Cleaner Future,” she will be joining our “Summer Social” event in Tri-Cities to meet with students and young professionals from the area to discuss her campaign to promote nuclear energy and inspire youth, especially young girls, to explore STEM fields.

Earlier this spring, Stanke visited the B Reactor at the Hanford Site, the first large-scale nuclear reactor built that was essential for the success of the Manhattan Project. She also met with female engineers working on the massive cleanup project resulting from the Project, “to dispel myths around nuclear energy and inspire the next generation of female scientists, engineers and mathematicians.” During her upcoming visit, she will also visit with Energy Northwest officials to learn about their latest news announcing a joint development agreement for up to 12 advanced small-modular reactors in our state – a partnership that will shape the future of clean energy deployment in our region.

While Eastern Washington has strong ties to one of this summer’s blockbuster hits, Stanke represents a culmination of the two most talked-about movies of the year – both “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie.” In a recent interview with BBC News, the nuclear energy advocate and beauty pageant winner was asked a lighthearted question about the fact that she in many ways espouses themes in both films. She responded, “As a nuclear engineer, I know that this industry has the ability to create clean energy for the entire globe … part of my message as Miss America, I represent the ‘Women Who Can’ – there’s no barriers, no stereotypes, no labels – it’s about pursuing your dreams and achieving those dreams.”

Oppenheimer struggled with anxieties regarding what would come from the execution of his dreams and theoretical research. But the work that has been built upon his theories and his profound efforts during the Manhattan Project and throughout his lifetime has led to some of the most significant scientific achievements in history and impacted mankind for the better.

As we reflect upon the past and look to the future – from continuing to research the foundational questions of science to deploying the latest innovations to advance sustainable energy solutions and enhance our national security – we should all recognize how much of our nation’s critical work is being conducted here in Eastern Washington.

I encourage you to tour the B Reactor, a crown jewel of the Manhattan Projection National Historical Park established in 2015, and think about how our local scientists and engineers are the living, breathing legacy of Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project scientists who ended a World War and changed the world forever.

Sean V. O’Brien is Eastern Washington director for Washington Policy Center, based in the Tri-Cities. You can find out more about Washington Policy Center’s event with Miss America at washingtonpolicy.org/events. For more information about the Manhattan Project and B Reactor, visit manhattanprojectbreactor.hanford.gov.