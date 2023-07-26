‘Secret Invasion’ gives Nick Fury the solo superhero moment he deserves

By David Betancourt Washington Post

Editor’s note: This article contains spoilers for the sixth episode of “Secret Invasion.”

Nicky Fury had superpowers. Until he didn’t. Or did he?

The final episode of “Secret Invasion,” which began streaming Wednesday on Disney Plus, ends with a battle royale that’s like so much superhero fare, but with a twist. The fight for the earth between Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his vengeful mentee, the evil Skrull leader Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), had been building up over the first five episodes and finally comes to blows. At first the clash seems like a suicide mission on the part of Fury, Marvel’s top boss of the good guys.

Gravik, already enhanced into a Super-Skrull and containing the powers of multiple Marvel heroes thanks to his knowledge of Fury secretly scooping up the blood of all the heroes who fought Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame,” lunges at Fury with a punch that should be a killing blow. But out of nowhere, Fury, in a display of super strength, catches Gravik’s fist to establish that they are equal superpowers.

But what gives? Did Fury save a dose of super soldier serum from all those years of hanging out with Captain America? And even if he did, would that be enough to take on a Skrull now doped up on the power of the Avengers? The answer is no. Because the character in that fight was never Fury to begin with.

“Secret Invasion” is all about shape shifters hiding in plain sight. It turns out Skrulls are so good at shape shifting they can even fool each other. That becomes apparent when Fury transforms into his true self and is revealed to be G’iah (Emilia Clarke), the daughter of Talos (who was killed by Gravik in episode 4). G’iah has secretly transformed herself into a Super-Skrull as well and kills Gravik while simultaneously saving the planet and avenging her father.

This transformation was the right move creatively because Fury’s superpower over the past decade-and-a-half has always been that he doesn’t need one. He’ll always find a way to beat you if he has to.

The slight twist of irony as two Super-Skrulls battle it out is that Marvel Studios, at least for now, couldn’t give us a comic-book-accurate version of the fan-favorite character.

The Super-Skrull first appeared in the pages of Fantastic Four No. 18 in 1963 and is known for having the same powers as the super family: elasticity, “flaming on,” the rock-hard strength of the Thing, and invisibility.

A Fantastic Four movie is finally in development at Marvel Studios, set to be directed by Matt Shakman (“WandaVision”), thanks to Disney acquiring Twentieth Century Fox (where all previous Fantastic Four movies were released).

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was never going to allow the Fantastic Four’s powers to appear in the MCU before the team actually arrived. So now, who knows, maybe the Skrulls and Fantastic Four will bump into each other down the line now that they’re in the same universe.

“Secret Invasion” features no Fantastic Four, or any super teams for that matter. Not a single Avenger shows up during this series. And that’s the point. The Skrull invasion is a mess of Fury’s making and he wants to handle it alone, including eliminating the Skrull that had been impersonating War Machine/James Rhodes (Don Cheadle).

This series has been a much-deserved solo outing for Jackson’s Fury. Fury has been the glue of the MCU for more than 15 years, since he first appeared at the end of 2008’s “Iron Man,” but had never had a true adventure by himself with his trademark eye patch until now.

Fury is even allowed to fall in love. He’s been married to a Skrull, Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard), this whole time? Who saw him sharing a kiss with a green alien coming?

But if seeing Fury alongside Avengers is your thing, fear not. Jackson is back bossing heroes around this fall when he teams up with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau of “WandaVision” fame (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) in “The Marvels” on Nov. 10. And given the meeting between British agent Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) and G’iah where they reluctantly realized they’re stronger together, perhaps a second season of “Secret Invasion” is possible.