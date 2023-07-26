Shooter in 2020 Browne’s Addition killing pleads guilty to murder

By Ignacio Cowles The Spokesman-Review

Frankie L. Kimble, 36, was sentenced in Spokane Superior Court on Friday to more than 24 1/2 years in prison for the December 2020 murder of Carlos Smith in Browne’s Addition .

The killing happened during an argument between Kimble and Smith while they and the victim’s son were parked on a street in Browne’s Addition. Kimble drew a pistol and fired, shooting the victim’s son through the wrist before shooting Smith four times while he sat in the driver’s seat.

Kimble then pulled the victim’s body from the car before driving off. He lost control of the sedan several blocks away and crashed in the snow. Officers used a police dog to find Kimble hiding in a nearby garage.

Kimble, Smith and his son were all from Greenville, Mississippi. They had traveled to Spokane together to visit the son’s girlfriend.

Kimble told investigators he wanted Smith dead because of Smith’s known status as a police informant in Mississippi. Kimble claimed Smith’s actions resulted in the death of a number of Kimble’s relatives.

Kimble’s convictions for second-degree murder and second-degree assault add to a conviction history of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.