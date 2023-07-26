Lightning caused Whitman County wildfire that has burned more than 500 acres
July 26, 2023 Updated Wed., July 26, 2023 at 6:45 p.m.
A fire west of Pullman burned more than 500 acres of range and crop land this week, the state Department of Natural Resources reported.
The Wawawai Fire was reported about 9 p.m. Wednesday 5 miles west of Pullman along the Snake River.
Fire spokesman Guy Gifford said investigators determined the fire was sparked by lightning. Most of the land that burned is privately owned. Officials said no homes or outbuildings have burned.
On Tuesday, firefighters worked to stop flareups caused by wind and to build containment lines. Gifford said firefighters made significant progress building lines around the fire Wednesday.
A Level 1 evacuation near the fire was expected to expire at the end of the day Wednesday, as long as progress continues to be made, Gifford said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.