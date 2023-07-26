Lightning caused Whitman County wildfire that has burned more than 500 acres

A fire west of Pullman burned more than 500 acres of range and crop land this week, the state Department of Natural Resources reported.

The Wawawai Fire was reported about 9 p.m. Wednesday 5 miles west of Pullman along the Snake River.

Fire spokesman Guy Gifford said investigators determined the fire was sparked by lightning. Most of the land that burned is privately owned. Officials said no homes or outbuildings have burned.

On Tuesday, firefighters worked to stop flareups caused by wind and to build containment lines. Gifford said firefighters made significant progress building lines around the fire Wednesday.

A Level 1 evacuation near the fire was expected to expire at the end of the day Wednesday, as long as progress continues to be made, Gifford said.