Emeralds’ Aeverson Arteaga homers in fourth straight, Spokane Indians fall to Eugene 5-2

From staff reports

EUGENE – Aeverson Arteaga homered for the third game in a row and the Eugene Emeralds beat the Spokane Indians 5-2 in a Northwest League game at PK Park on Thursday.

The Indians (11-16 second half) have dropped the first three games of the six-game series to Eugene (14-13). Spokane is in a three-way tie for last place.

Arteaga finished 2 for 4 with a two-run home run in the first inning off Indians starter Jaden Hill.

The 20-year-old infielder has 15 homers for the season.

Hill (0-8) lasted just 3⅓ innings and allowed four runs on six hits. He struck out eight, walked none and threw 49 of his 73 pitches for strikes.

Eugene’s Carter Howell added a solo homer off reliever Felix Ramires in the sixth.

Spokane went scoreless until the seventh. Juan Guerrero led off with a homer, his fifth of the season. Jamari Baylor walked, stole second base and scored on Nic Kent’s single. Ronaiker Palma followed with a base hit, but the rally ended when Cuba Bess struck out.

The Indians had two runners reach in the eighth and ninth but couldn’t come up with a big hit.

Spokane managed just six hits and went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.