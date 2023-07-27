Festival at Sandpoint celebrates its 40th anniversary with an eclectic lineup

Cindy Wilson and the B-52s got the crowd on its feet during a 2017 performance at the Festival at Sandpoint. (Carolyn Lamberson/The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

Branford Marsalis’ passports have as many stamps as your average post office. A home address is practically superfluous for the legendary jazz musician, who is constantly touring the world. Marsalis has experienced an endless array of cities across his 40-plus year career.

The saxophone virtuoso was impressed with the Festival at Sandpoint when he performed at the annual event in 2001. “I had a great time,” Marsalis said while calling from Warsaw, Poland. “It was an amazing environment. I can see why so many (artists) have played there.”

It’s been a who’s who of music that have performed at the Festival at Sandpoint, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Such icons as Johnny Cash, John Prine, Tony Bennett, ZZ Top, Jackson Browne and Smokey Robinson have played the Festival at Sandpoint.

“It’s a special place,” Counting Crows vocalist Adam Duritz said while calling from New York. “I love it whenever we have the opportunity to play in such a place that’s so beautiful, like it is at Sandpoint.”

Festival at Sandpoint executive director Ali Baranski is well aware that musicians find great appeal performing in such an aesthetically appealing environment.

“Artists regularly are in awe of the beauty of Sandpoint and our location near Lake Pend Oreille,” Baranski said. “With the proximity of the lake, most artists get the privilege of going out on the water, which is a special experience that allows them to immerse themselves in the breathtaking surroundings of our region in the short time that they get to spend here.”

It’s a family-oriented event for some musicians who perform. It makes sense that the 40th anniversary event has added a new wrinkle that appeals to parents and children. “An exciting new addition this year is the Family Show with Michael Franti & Friends,” Baranski said. “After such an overwhelming response in ticket sales to our Michael Franti & Spearhead with SOJA evening show (which is sold out), we feel so lucky to be able to include this additional family show.”

Balance is always a goal for Baranski, and the 40th anniversary of the Festival at Sandpoint covers all bases. Blues guitar hero Gary Clark Jr. will perform Friday. Pop-rockers Train will take the stage for a sold out show Saturday with ’ 90s alt-rockers Better Than Ezra opening.

It’s an “evening with” show Sunday with veteran jam band the String Cheese Incident . Franti and Friends Family Show is slated for Thursday at noon. Franti & Spearhead perform Thursday evening.

Pop-rockers REO Speedwagon will deliver their array of familiar tunes Aug. 4. Country singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde will hit the stage Aug. 5. “The Princess Bride” in Concert will close the festival Aug. 6.

“We are excited to present our grand finale performance in a new format this year, a movie in concert,” Baranski said. “ ‘The Grand Finale: The Princess Bride in Concert’ will showcase the entire ‘Princess Bride’ film with dialogue as our Festival at Sandpoint Orchestra accompanies it with the entire score for an all-encompassing, elevated experience.”

The future looks bright for the Festival at Sandpoint as recording artists detail favorite places they play. George Thorogood, who performed at the Festival at Sandpoint in 2017, raved to his peers about playing in a bucolic environment.

“We definitely talk about our favorite places we perform at,” Thorogood said while calling from Los Angeles. “Sandpoint is a great place to play. I love that I got up there to perform and I also got to look for Sasquatch. Where else can I do that?”