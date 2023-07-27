The Jonas Brothers are coming to the Spokane Arena

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Spokane will go pop with the Jonas Brothers.

Pop recording artists and Spokane have been primarily mutually exclusive. Country acts and classic rockers are staples in the Lilac City. Even hip-hop artists have played the Inland Northwest more frequently than pop stars.

“Very few pop artists have come to town,” Spokane Arena Entertainment director Matt Meyer said. “There was Khalid and not many others.”

Thanks to Shania Twain, who kicked off her tour by selling out the Spokane Arena in April, the Jonas Brothers will perform at the Arena on Nov. 7. Tickets go on sale for the trio 10 a.m. Aug. 4 via www.ticketswest.com. Tickets range from $39.50 to $229.95.

Twain is not a pop artist, but a crossover country artist; still, her sales caught the attention of Live Nation Senior Vice President of Touring Brad Wavra, Meyer said.

“Brad puts together a lot of the major names for Live Nation, and I met with him. He called me the day after the (Twain show) and said, ‘what do you think about this artist (the Jonas Brothers)?”

With the array of colleges in the area, pop acts ignoring Spokane has always been curious. Meyer said there are more than 100,000 college students in the area, considering institutions including Gonzaga, Eastern Washington, Whitworth and Washington State universities and the University of Idaho.

The number of pop fans possibly armed with disposable cash is inarguable. An issue plaguing Spokane for many years, though, is the notion that if a recording artist, regardless of genre, plays Seattle, a Spokane show will not sell.

But Paul McCartney’s 2022 concert at the Spokane Arena sold out in minutes, even though a pair of Seattle shows followed just days later.

“That McCartney show was significant,” Meyer said. “That show opened a lot of people’s eyes in the industry.”

However, Spokane still has plenty to prove and the numbers generated by the Jonas Brothers will be scrutinized by Live Nation and other promoters.

“This will be another test for us,” Meyer said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

The Jonas Brothers, unlike many teen idols, replicated their early success as adults.

Vocalist Joe Jonas and guitarists Kevin and Nick Jonas, who have sold more than 17 million albums, broke up in 2013. The Jonas Brothers enjoyed an enviable comeback, though.

The former boy band, which charted early on with such hits as “S.O.S,” “Hold On” and “Burnin’ Up,” returned to the charts in 2019 with “Sucker” from their album “Happiness Begins.” The Jonas Brothers sold out arenas and amphitheaters during the group’s reunion tour.

The trio is out behind its latest, “The Album,” which was released in May. The breezy, playful tunes scream summer. “Sail Away,” “Montana Sky” and “Vacation Eyes” nail the celebratory feel of the season.

If Spokane Arena aces its test, what pop shows will be booked for 2024? Meyer has a wish list that’s female artist centric. Billie Eilish, Pink, Katy Perry, Halsey, Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa are some of the recording artists he hopes make their Spokane debut.

“I also think it would be fun to get Miley Cyrus up here,” Meyer said. “I would love Lizzo, who we looked at as a headliner to open up the stadium.”