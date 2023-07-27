Niger president held by soldiers as talks to end coup continue

By Katarina Hoije Bloomberg News Bloomberg News

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum was still being detained by soldiers claiming to have seized control of the west African country and negotiations were ongoing, said Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou.

“We urge these factious officers to return to the ranks so that we can solve this through dialog,” Massoudou told France24 on Thursday. He said Bazoum was being isolated in the presidential palace and the coup plotters appeared to lack the support of the wider military, given army leaders had not spoken out.

Late Wednesday, a group of soldiers said they had “put an end to the regime” due to “the continuous degradation of the security situation, the bad economic and social governance.”

Calling themselves the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland – or CNSP according to its French acronym – the group announced the suspension of all institutions and the dissolution of parliament via a statement aired on the state broadcaster.

Claiming to represent all the units of the security and defense forces, the group also imposed a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Soldiers appearing on television when the statement was broadcast included members of each group of Niger’s security, as well as at least two generals including the deputy army chief of staff, and an assistant to the presidential guard. It wasn’t immediately clear who was leading the CNSP.

The claimed military takeover follows five successful coups in the past three years in West Africa – a region wracked by the growing influence of violent extremists and food insecurity exacerbated by climate change – including two in neighboring Mali and two in Burkina Faso. Niger previously had a coup in 2010, when President Mamadou Tandja was removed.

Niger, one of the world’s top producers of uranium, is a linchpin in the fight against jihadists and other armed groups in West Africa’s Sahel region, at the southern fringe of the Sahara Desert.

France has deployed troops, its largest military operation abroad, while the U.S. has a $110 million drone base in the central city of Agadez.

Bazoum, who came to power two years ago in the first democratic transfer of power in Niger since independence from France in 1960, on Thursday said Niger’s “hard-won gains will be safeguarded. All Nigeriens who love democracy and freedom will see to it” in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The soldiers’ actions drew criticism from Niger’s neighbors and international partners including France, the U.S. and the European Union.

The U.S. State Department urged “elements of the presidential guard to release President Bazoum from detention and refrain from violence,” according to a statement on its website.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday spoke with Bazoum, signaling U.S. support for him as the democratically elected president.

“We call for his immediate release,” Blinken said during a visit to New Zealand. “We condemn any effort to seize power by force.”

Niger exports most of its uranium production to France, according to the World Nuclear Association. It produced 2,020 tons of the metal last year. An oil pipeline to neighboring Benin is set to come online later this year.