North Idaho College set to join Scenic West Athletic Conference for basketball season
July 27, 2023 Updated Thu., July 27, 2023 at 7:37 p.m.
From staff reports
The North Idaho College men’s and women’s basketball teams have a temporary home.
The hope is it will become permanent.
The Cardinals will compete in the Scenic West Athletic Conference for the 2023-2024 season, filling the teams’ schedules after their departure from the Northwest Athletic Conference this summer.
NIC left the NWAC on July 1, beginning a two-year transition to become a National Junior College Athletic Association member.
The Cardinals will play a full SWAC schedule and be eligible for NJCAA postseason tournament.
NIC has petitioned to become an official member of the SWAC for all athletics for the 2024-2025 season. The conference has eight full members with schools in Idaho, California, Colorado, Nevada and Utah.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.