North Idaho College set to join Scenic West Athletic Conference for basketball season

From staff reports

From staff reports

The North Idaho College men’s and women’s basketball teams have a temporary home.

The hope is it will become permanent.

The Cardinals will compete in the Scenic West Athletic Conference for the 2023-2024 season, filling the teams’ schedules after their departure from the Northwest Athletic Conference this summer.

NIC left the NWAC on July 1, beginning a two-year transition to become a National Junior College Athletic Association member.

The Cardinals will play a full SWAC schedule and be eligible for NJCAA postseason tournament.

NIC has petitioned to become an official member of the SWAC for all athletics for the 2024-2025 season. The conference has eight full members with schools in Idaho, California, Colorado, Nevada and Utah.