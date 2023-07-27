The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
85°F
Current Conditions
Few clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Area sports

North Idaho College set to join Scenic West Athletic Conference for basketball season

July 27, 2023 Updated Thu., July 27, 2023 at 7:37 p.m.

From staff reports

From staff reports

The North Idaho College men’s and women’s basketball teams have a temporary home.

The hope is it will become permanent.

The Cardinals will compete in the Scenic West Athletic Conference for the 2023-2024 season, filling the teams’ schedules after their departure from the Northwest Athletic Conference this summer.

NIC left the NWAC on July 1, beginning a two-year transition to become a National Junior College Athletic Association member.

The Cardinals will play a full SWAC schedule and be eligible for NJCAA postseason tournament.

NIC has petitioned to become an official member of the SWAC for all athletics for the 2024-2025 season. The conference has eight full members with schools in Idaho, California, Colorado, Nevada and Utah.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Area sports