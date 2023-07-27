Post Falls man gets life in prison for molesting boys, child porn
July 27, 2023 Updated Fri., July 28, 2023 at 5:54 p.m.
A Post Falls resident was sentenced to life in prison for several counts of lewd conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.
Warren C. Williams, 66, was convicted of three counts of lewd conduct with a minor and seven counts of possession of child pornography this month, and one count of lewd conduct with a minor in December, according to a Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office news release.
Williams molested a 7-year-old boy in 2020 after luring him into Williams’ home with candy, prosecutors said.
A separate investigation revealed that Williams molested three additional boys beginning in 2011 when the boys were around 6, 10 and 12 .
Officers located over 2,000 images of child pornography on a desktop computer in Williams’ home. They also found two videos on a flash card of Williams having sex with a boy.
District Judge Barbara Duggan sentenced Williams Jan. 20 to 25 years in prison for the 2020 molestation of the 7-year-old . Duggan sentenced Williams Thursday to life in prison with no possibility of parole for the remaining charges.
