Priest River man dies in crash north of Sandpoint

A 40-year-old Priest River, Idaho, man died after he drove a Subaru off the road and into a bog on Wednesday north of Sandpoint.

The man was driving north on U.S. Highway 95 Wednesday morning when he crossed the southbound lane and left the roadway, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The Subaru went through the air over an embankment and came to rest upside down in the middle of a bog, troopers said. The driver, who has not been identified, was thrown from the vehicle and trapped underneath it.

He was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, troopers said. Traffic on the highway was minimally impacted as emergency responders worked to investigate the crash and recover the vehicle.

Idaho State Police is investigating.