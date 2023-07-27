This WA state highway is one of the most feared routes in the U.S., according to new study

By Karlee Van De Venter Tri-City Herald

Driving in Washington state can be scary, especially outside of cities in more rural areas. Highways and freeways in the Evergreen State cross mountains, bodies of water, windy open plains and plenty of terrain in between. Extreme weather often impacts state and federal routes, from wildfires to mudslides to avalanches.

Are some spots on the roads in Washington state more dangerous than others? Are some roads more feared?

A recent survey conducted by the Gunther Mitsubishi auto dealership in Coconut Creek, Florida, surveyed 3,000 road-trippers across the country to determine nationally feared routes. Gunther Mitsubishi does not elaborate why listings were chosen beyond the top five, so the survey rationale is unclear. The top 50 answers were listed, including one mention in Washington, state Route 20, or the North Cascades Highway.

Why is SR 20 so scary?

The North Cascades Highway can be a beautiful, scenic trip. It can also be a terrifying route, depending on the circumstances and the people in the vehicle. It’s Washington’s longest highway at 436 miles going east to west, from the Olympic Peninsula to near the Idaho border. It connects Whatcom and Skagit counties with the eastern side of Washington state.

But the highway includes Washington Pass, which is the northernmost route across the Cascades. It comes with large avalanche risk, reportedly one of the top areas in the country for avalanche paths per highway mile. Because of this, the route is closed over the winter.

The Washington State Department of Transportation usually closes the highway between November and April, depending on weather conditions. In 2022, landslides in September closed sections of the highway prematurely. The year before, massive nearby wildfires closed the route for around a month.

When it’s open, you can see one of the largest bald eagle populations in the United States near where it meets the Skagit River, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Despite these closures, the highway is not immune from the rising rate of collisions in Washington. There have already been multiple serious crashes on SR 20 this year.

Five most feared routes

in the country

According to the overall survey results, the top five most feared routes across the country are as follows:

1. U.S. Route 285, New Mexico

2. State Route 190, California

3. U.S. Route 90, Texas

4. State Route 200, Hawaii

5. U.S. Route 50, Nevada