Tori Kelly breaks silence on blood clot hospitalization and says she’s ‘feeling stronger’

LOS ANGELES — Tori Kelly is giving fans an update about her health, four days after she was hospitalized for severe blood clots on Sunday.

In a handwritten letter shared on her Twitter and Instagram accounts Thursday morning, the pop star addressed her “unexpected health challenges.” Reflecting on the “scary few days” of her hospitalization, the “2 Places” and “I Was Made For Loving You” singer thanked her supporters for their well wishes and prayers.

“I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me.”

Kelly was hospitalized Sunday night after suffering from severe blood clots. The Grammy winner was having dinner in Downtown L.A. on Sunday night when she felt her heart begin to race. She ultimately lost consciousness “for a while,” a source told TMZ. Her dinner companions then allegedly drove her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The report said doctors found blood clots around the “Never Alone” singer’s lungs and in her legs. A medical team was working to determine whether clots were present near Kelly’s heart. The “Sing” actor was also “in and out of consciousness during her hospitalization,” according to TMZ.

On Wednesday, the singer’s husband, basketball player André Murillo, said on his Instagram story that Kelly “is smiling and feeling stronger,” but “not fully out of the woods yet.”

“Just waiting on a few more answers,” Murillo wrote to fans. “Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much!”

In her Thursday post, Kelly mourned “all the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP,” but said she will prioritize her health. Despite the blood clot scare, Kelly wrote that she still wants fans to enjoy her work and won’t “let this hurdle prevent music from being yours.”

Kelly, who gained popularity in 2016 with her debut album “Unbreakable Smile,” has been promoting her upcoming EP “tori” on social media. “Tori” arrives Friday, four months after she released her single, “missin u” in March.

“I love you all so much & I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care I have received,” Kelly continued. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Kelly captioned her letter, “deuteronomy 31:8,” a biblical passage about finding guidance and companionship in God.