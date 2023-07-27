Washington State stays mum as Pac-12 releases statement on realignment

For Washington State, the waiting game continues.

Following the news of Colorado’s departure from the Pac-12, the conference released a statement on Thursday evening, saying it is “focused on concluding our media rights deal” and that it plans to “embrace expansion opportunities.”

What this means for WSU remains uncertain. The school did not make athletic director Pat Chun available for an interview on Thursday, instead referring to the Pac-12’s statement.

In any case, the Cougars will be squaring off with two foes for the final time as conference opponents this fall: UCLA, leaving for the Big Ten, and Colorado, leaving for Big 12. Those games are set for Oct. 7 and Nov. 17, respectively.