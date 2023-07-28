Judge begrudgingly sentences man to only one year in jail for child sex case as victim faces him for first time in 25 years

A Spokane County judge on Friday called a man linked to local gymnastics a “threat to public safety” and said he wished he could sentence the 68-year-old to more than a year in jail for engaging in sexual contact with a girl in the 1990s.

Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel begrudgingly sentenced Mark Hoffmeister Friday to one year of incarceration, about 10 months longer than what attorneys on both sides recommended.

“I hope no other child is hurt at your hands again,” Hazel told Hoffmeister.

As part of a plea agreement, Hoffmeister pleaded guilty to indecent liberties last month after facing initial charges of rape, child rape and child molestation.

Spokane County Deputy Prosecutor Hannah Stearns and Hoffmeister’s attorney, Carl Oreskovich, recommended Hoffmeister be given credit for the 53 days in jail he served since his plea last month. Instead, Hazel imposed a year-long sentence, the high end of the standard sentencing range.

Hoffmeister must also register as a sex offender, serve one year of community custody when he is released from jail and is not allowed around children without adult supervision.

Hoffmeister, who has maintained his innocence, said the case has been a “long, drawn-out process” and difficult for everyone involved. He apologized for the “circumstances” and became choked up when talking about his wife, who he said never deserved this.

“I wish them all nothing but the best, and my actions have continually shown that with my relationships with them,” Hoffmeister said of those affected by the court case.

The allegations against Hoffmeister came to light through an anonymous tip in September 2019. A Spokane County Sheriff’s Office investigation turned up multiple witnesses who knew about the allegations of sexual assault in the 1990s, according to court documents.

One of the victims was a 15-year-old girl who was friends with Hoffmeister’s children through their classes at Northwest Gymnastics Academy, according to court documents.

Hoffmeister and his wife at the time were “regarded very highly among the coaches, parents, and gymnasts,” court documents say.

In the summer of 1996, the girl spent the night at the Hoffmeisters’ home, which happened often, according to documents. She told police Hoffmeister sexually assaulted her that night on a trampoline in the backyard.

Another victim told police Hoffmeister assaulted her multiple times from when she was 5 to 8 years old.

A third victim told police that Hoffmeister attempted to show him how to masturbate and touched him inappropriately in 1998, according to documents. The victim is also related to Hoffmeister.

Hoffmeister told police he had no prior knowledge of allegations he touched children inappropriately and denied he had ever done so.

In court documents, investigators noted Hoffmeister could not be charged with the reported assault of the 15-year-old due to the statute of limitations.

The statute of limitations was abolished in Washington for crimes involving child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor during the 2019 legislative session.

The three victims addressed Hazel Friday. The courtroom was packed with about 30 people, some supporting the victims and others Hoffmeister.

The first one, who was assaulted in 1996, said she fell in love with gymnastics at a young age and had dreams of competing in the Olympics. Those dreams were spoiled when Hoffmeister used his power and assaulted her, she said.

“It was at this moment my life changed forever,” she said.

She said her life spiraled as she turned to alcohol and drugs to cope with the trauma and dropped out of high school her senior year. Her struggles continued as she was in and out of jail, couldn’t hold a job and lost custody of her children.

She started going to counseling and realized Hoffmeister’s sexual abuse was the root of her distress.

She said she is now sober, employed, married and her “comeback journey is nothing short of a miracle.”

She called Hoffmeister a “predator” and “manipulator.”

“I have waited 27 years to finally face him and to have my story heard,” she said.

The woman told reporters after the court proceedings that a weight lifted from her when Hazel announced Hoffmeister’s punishment, and that she was relieved he could not hurt children anymore. She wished Hoffmeister spent the rest of his life in prison but understood Hazel was bound by sentencing guidelines.

“It’s closure and healing for all of us,” she said, referencing herself and her family.

The victim in the indecent liberties case said Hoffmeister’s assaults took her self-worth and affected her relationships with her husband and children.

“Your actions have held me in a mental prison for 25 years,” she said.

The third victim said Hoffmeister ruined the victim’s relationships with other family members, and that Hoffmeister will continue to “torture victims.”

“It’s been a constant battle to recover from what he did to me,” he said.

Stearns said the sexual assaults dated from 1995 to 1998 and the lack of physical evidence made it difficult for her to prove the charges. She and Oreskovich recommended the 53 days Hoffmeister served in jail and one year of community custody.

“This is the type of resolution everyone dislikes,” Stearns said.

Oreskovich said his client, who worked 27 years for a pharmaceutical company, has no criminal history.

He said people who know Hoffmeister used words like “loving,” “caring,” “kind,” “gentle” and “honest” to describe him. They said he is an involved father and grandfather who put others before himself.

Hoffmeister, wearing yellow Spokane County Jail clothing, was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs.